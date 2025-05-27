Extendicare Announces Voting Results for its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2025 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 47,282,730, representing 56.41% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, the election of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed, was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Norma Beauchamp 46,177,249 98.73 592,188 1.27 Donald E. Clow 46,603,908 99.65 165,530 0.35 Dr. Michael Guerriere 46,645,613 99.74 123,825 0.26 Sandra L. Hanington 43,999,570 94.08 2,769,867 5.92 Brent Houlden 46,587,443 99.61 181,995 0.39 Heather-Anne Irwin 46,609,774 99.66 159,664 0.34 Donna E. Kingelin 46,644,110 99.73 125,328 0.27 Samir Manji 46,093,412 98.55 676,026 1.45 Alan D. Torrie 46,576,008 99.59 193,430 0.41

2. Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by show of hands, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the board of directors of the Company was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 41,212,290 87.18 6,059,857 12.82

3. Approval of Unallocated Entitlements Under and Amendment to Extendicare’s Long Term Incentive Plan

On a vote by show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated securities, rights or other entitlements under Extendicare’s Long Term Incentive Plan and an amendment to the amendment provisions thereof, all as more particularly described in the Company’s management information and proxy circular dated April 17, 2025 (the “Information Circular”), was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For % Votes Against % 45,373,757 97.04 1,385,498 2.96

4. Approach to Executive Compensation

On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Information Circular was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For % Votes Against % 44,185,736 94.48 2,583,675 5.52

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care to meet the needs of a growing seniors’ population, inspired by our mission to provide people with the care they need, wherever they call home. As at March 31, 2025, we operated a network of 122 long-term care homes (50 owned, 72 under management contracts), delivered approximately 11.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provided group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 148,200 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 24,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated team members who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Forward-looking Statements

Information provided by Extendicare from time to time, including this release, contains or may contain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, economic performance or expectations with respect to Extendicare and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation: statements regarding its dividend levels, business operations, business strategy, growth strategy, results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “may”, “should” or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future results, performance or achievements and are based upon information currently available to the Company and on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Extendicare’s forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Extendicare with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca and on Extendicare’s website at www.extendicare.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian E. Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: (905) 470-5534

E: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.