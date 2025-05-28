O.R. TRAX SAVES HOSPITALS AND SURGERY CENTERS OVER $300K PER YEAR - WHILE PROTECTING OR SAFETY AND COMPLIANCE

Increase Efficiency, Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Expenses - at No Charge

Hundreds of U.S. facilities are eliminating vendor-related delays, improving surgical safety & cutting 6-figure losses via automated scheduling & credentialing.

From a compliance and safety perspective, O.R. TRAX has been a game-changer. We can now verify, track and control vendor access.” — Perioperative Administrator

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are increasingly turning to O.R. TRAX to solve a high-cost, high-risk problem: uncoordinated, manual vendor access into operating rooms. With its real-time scheduling alerts and credential enforcement platform, O.R. TRAX is helping facilities eliminate 6-figure annual losses while strengthening compliance and safety protocols inside one of the most sensitive clinical environments—surgical suites.“Every minute of OR downtime matters—but what’s often overlooked is the risk of allowing uncredentialed or late vendors to disrupt patient flow,” said Todd St. Louis, Co-Founder and COO of O.R. TRAX. “This isn’t just a financial problem. It’s a clinical operations and safety issue, and we’re helping providers close the gap.”💸 ANNUAL LOSSES FROM VENDOR-RELATED DELAYS TOP $300K PER SITEAcross all ASCs and hospitals studied, O.R. TRAX found:⏱️ 80–100 HOURS PER YEAR LOST coordinating vendor access🕒 24+ SURGICAL HOURS PER YEAR WASTED due to vendor issues💰 $155,000–$316,800 PER YEAR in preventable OR downtime costs per facilityLate arrivals, unclear schedule updates, and incomplete credentials were all found to be driving unnecessary wait times, surgical delays and lost case volume.🛡️ SAFETY AND COMPLIANCE AREN’T OPTIONAL—O.R. TRAX MAKES THEM AUTOMATICOperating rooms are among the most regulated and risk-intensive environments in healthcare. O.R. TRAX strengthens frontline OR safety protocols by enforcing:🔐 CREDENTIAL GATING: only fully credentialed vendors can view case schedules📲 REAL-TIME ALERTS: reps receive schedule updates instantly when approved📱 TOUCHLESS iBadge check-in, eliminating shared surfaces and paper logs🧾 DIGITAL ACCESS LOGS time-stamped and audit-ready for infection control and accreditation teamsThe result? No missed credential reviews, no handwritten sign-in logs, and no unscheduled vendor walk-ins.“From a compliance and safety perspective, O.R. TRAX has been a game-changer,” said a perioperative administrator at a multi-specialty ASC. “We can now verify, track and control vendor access without chasing anyone down.”📈 RAPID GROWTH ACROSS HUNDREDS OF FACILITIES IN 2025O.R. TRAX is now live at hundreds of facilities across the U.S., including regional IDNs, outpatient surgery networks and large hospital systems. With a zero-hardware, no-kiosk deployment model, the platform can go live in under 7 days. No IT delays required.📈 2025 momentum includes:🧩 EPIC APP MARKET INTEGRATION, making O.R. TRAX one of the only vendor scheduling tools embedded inside a leading EHR🏥 DOZENS OF ASC DEPLOYMENTS across the U.S., with operators eliminating manual logs and ensuring 100% credential compliance🛠 DEPLOY IN UNDER A WEEKO.R. TRAX is ready to implement in under 7 days, with no capital investment, hardware installation or workflow disruption. Facilities can start reducing vendor-related risk and reclaiming OR efficiency immediately.🔗 ABOUT O.R. TRAXO.R. TRAX is the leading surgical vendor credentialing and real-time scheduling platform for hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. Built to reduce OR delays, eliminate compliance risk, and restore operational control, O.R. TRAX delivers automated, touchless vendor access management without requiring kiosks, badge printers, or on-prem infrastructure.📧 press@ortrax.com📞 (813) 444-TRAX📄 Download the full press release

O.R. Trax Combined Surgical Scheduling & Vendor Credentialing Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.