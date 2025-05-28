GoGo Refresh Launches to Bring Creator-Driven Media to the $35 Billion Refreshment Services Industry Meet the GoGo Squad

GoGo Refresh, a media company, harnesses the power of two brands to connect refreshment operators and workplace experience managers with creator-driven content.

The refreshment industry is evolving faster than ever — and it has powerful, untold stories that deserve a broader spotlight.” — Neil Swindale, Founder and CEO of GoGo Refresh

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺, 𝘎𝘰𝘎𝘰 𝘙𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩, 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴—𝘊𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘝𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯—𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩, 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳-𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵.GoGo Refresh, a dynamic media company, officially launches today with a mission to deliver modern, engaging, and authentic content that captures the energy and value of the $35 billion refreshment services space. Built for the digital age, GoGo Refresh taps into creator-powered storytelling to offer a fresh perspective for an ever-evolving industry.𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬GoGo Refresh empowers the refreshment community, one story at a time, by tapping into the creator economy. The company partners with real people—niche content creators, passionate industry professionals, route drivers, refreshment enthusiasts, local storytellers, and everyone in between—to deliver vibrant, visual, highly engaging media that resonates with today’s audiences.GoGo Refresh is not just another media outlet—it’s a movement powered by the bold, innovative, and bright individuals who drive the multi-billion dollar economy forward. With a fresh editorial lens and a creator-first strategy, GoGo Refresh strengthens the community through social-first storytelling that connects audiences with the trends, tools, and talent shaping breakrooms and vending services of tomorrow.𝐋𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲Founded by industry leader, Neil Swindale, GoGo Refresh brings deep credibility and vision. He built VendCentral Marketing, the leading marketing agency for refreshment services professionals for the past 17 years, which was recently acquired by Cantaloupe, Inc. Swindale was also named Allied Person of the Year for his innovation and positive leadership. He created GoGo Refresh to inspire, educate, and elevate both service providers and the workplace leaders they serve.“There’s never been a better time to tell your story,” said Neil Swindale, Founder and CEO of GoGo Refresh. “The refreshment industry is evolving faster than ever — and it has powerful, untold stories that deserve a broader spotlight. At GoGo Refresh, we’re building a truly community-driven media company that leans into the creativity, energy, and passion of the refreshment community—the people who power this industry every day. We’re not just capturing what’s happening; we’re helping shape its future.”𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬GoGo Refresh is launching with two distinct but complementary platforms that reflect the evolving landscape of workplace experience and vending operations:𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬Coolbreakrooms is the go-to destination for stories about the world’s most inspiring breakroom spaces and the innovations shaping them. From beautiful breakroom designs and emerging micro-market concepts to exceptional office coffee services, smart hydration solutions, wellness-focused snacks, and intelligent vending and payment technologies, Coolbreakrooms empowers companies of all sizes — from Fortune 500s to startups — to see how thoughtful, tech-forward spaces can boost employee satisfaction and strengthen company culture. It’s also a trusted resource for refreshment operators looking to stay connected to the trends and expectations shaping today’s modern workplace.𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The industry hub for anything operator-focused within vending, micro-markets, office coffee, office pantry service, and amusement. Vending Connection delivers fresh news, business resources, and strategic insights to future-proof businesses. Operators rely on this platform to learn, grow, advertise their business, list routes for sale, and stay up-to-date on the latest technology, food innovation, and equipment that elevate service operations and drive profitability.𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐆𝐨 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝Supporting industry veteran, Neil Swindale, are two standout team leaders with deep industry expertise:Nicole Turner, with 14 years of experience at a top industry publication, now spearheads sales and media strategy at GoGo Refresh, bringing a sharp understanding of advertiser needs and market growth.Becca Swindale, Managing Editor and key press contact, brings a unique blend of B2B marketing in vending and cross-industry editorial expertise. Her work drives trust, engagement, credibility, and visibility for GoGo Refresh’s growing media ecosystem.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝: 𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞GoGo Refresh invites industry partners, brand sponsors, and creators to connect with the most engaged audience in refreshment services. Whether you’re shaping tomorrow’s breakrooms or delivering the next vending innovation, GoGo Refresh is where your story comes to life.🤖 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐨𝐆𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡GoGo Refresh is a next-generation media company reshaping the $35 billion refreshment services industry through vibrant, story-rich content. Built with a creator-first mindset, GoGo Refresh brings the breakroom and vending communities closer to the attention, tools, and inspiration they deserve—empowering them to thrive in a new era of connection and innovation. Visit gogorefresh.com to learn more.😎 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬Coolbreakrooms helps employees thrive through great breakrooms. From Fortune 500 companies to small startups, Coolbreakrooms shows how thoughtful refreshment spaces can boost employee satisfaction and strengthen company culture in meaningful ways. Finding trusted refreshment operators for one of the most important parts of the workplace—the breakroom—can be difficult. Coolbreakrooms connects leading operators with businesses ready to create incredible, community-focused breakroom experiences. To learn more, visit coolbreakrooms.com 📰 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Vending Connection powers the refreshment industry with the latest vending news, technology updates, and product resources to help operators develop, grow, and thrive. From routes for sale to billion-dollar acquisitions and exclusive interviews with top innovators, Vending Connection keeps the community informed, inspired, and ahead of the curve. Acquired from co-founder Karen Scott in September 2024, it continues to be the place where refreshment operators learn to flourish. To learn more, visit vendingconnection.com 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:Becca SwindaleManaging Editor, GoGo Refresh📥 becca@gogorefresh.com

