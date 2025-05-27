Governor Kotek Launches Behavioral Health Talent Council to Address Workforce Crisis

Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced the establishment of the Behavioral Health Talent Council to formulate new strategies to address Oregon's behavioral health workforce crisis. The Council, chaired by First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, will develop a recommended workforce action plan by January 31, 2026, to expand on the recommendations of the recent Behavioral Health Talent Assessment commissioned by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC).

The 22-member Council brings together experts from diverse backgrounds including direct service providers, healthcare administrators, licensing authorities, educational institutions, and professionals with lived experience navigating pathways to behavioral health careers. The First Lady will be joined by three vice-chairs to advance the work of the Council: Julie Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, New Narrative; Eli Kinsley, Director of Operations, Bridgeway Community Services; and Robin Sansing, Behavioral Health Initiative Director, Southern Oregon University.

"Every Oregonian deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare, including mental health and addiction services," said Governor Kotek. "The lack of mental health and addiction professionals in Oregon threatens that vision, particularly for our most vulnerable communities. This council will go deeper into the issue and develop solutions that will strengthen our behavioral health system and improve access to care across the state."

"I’m committed to helping Oregonians in every corner of our state access the healthcare they need when they need it," said First Lady Kotek Wilson. "As a social worker who has worked in the field, I've seen firsthand how workforce shortages affect both providers and patients. Through this council, I’m honored to bring experts together to prioritize practical, actionable solutions that address recruitment challenges, reduce turnover, and build pathways for a more diverse and prepared workforce."

The Council will specifically focus on four overarching goals: addressing the worker shortage identified in the talent assessment report, preventing the loss of workers at high risk of turnover, increasing the cultural competency and diversity of the workforce, and improving recruitment and retention for providers serving Oregon Health Plan members.

Eli Kinsley, LCSW, of Bridgeway Community Health in Salem, will serve as one of the Vice Chairs of the Council. "The recommended plans we develop must be informed by the realities faced by providers and clients alike," said Kinsley. "My time as a practitioner has taught me that effective behavioral health systems require both structural support and community connection. I look forward to bringing my personal lived experience and professional journey to help create pathways that strengthen Oregon's behavioral health workforce in ways that truly serve our diverse communities."

The Behavioral Health Talent Assessment identified key factors driving the current crisis, including shortages of qualified workers particularly in rural areas, recruitment and retention challenges for organizations serving Oregon Health Plan members, and high turnover rates influenced by inadequate compensation, safety concerns, high caseloads, and insufficient support systems. The Council will develop recommended action plans based on the assessment and develop detailed strategies, milestones, timelines, and potential legislative and investment proposals necessary for implementation for consideration by the Governor. Council meetings will begin in May, with regular updates to be provided throughout their work.

