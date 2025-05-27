Prime Minister Golob: Children are the ones who remind us, time and again, what the will to live truly means

SLOVENIA, May 27 - He first thanked the festival's organisers and highlighted the importance of caring for the well-being of all children. "Children are the ones who remind us, time and again, what the will to live truly means. This is the greatest lesson we can learn from you – not only courage, but an extraordinary will to live, despite all challenges," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to everyone who dedicates themselves to supporting children with special needs on a daily basis. "I would like to thank all the assistants, teachers, carers – and above all, the parents – who sometimes silently bear the burden when the system fails to function as it should," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is committed to systemic change and to strengthening support for inclusion. "We have already taken important steps at the national level. We proclaimed 1 March as Inclusion Day, and we are preparing new legislation – in cooperation with the Janez Levec Special Education Centre – which will create even more open and accessible school environments for all children," he added. He added that the success of a society was also measured by how well it integrates each individual and fosters their potential. The Prime Minister went on to say that a number of projects were underway at the national level. "We are expanding the network of inclusive schools, practical training is gaining momentum, and I believe that the planned projects will enable us to achieve many of our goals," added the Prime Minister.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Golob wished the children an enjoyable time at the festival. "Thank you for being you. Thank you for being so brave. I wish you a day full of joy, play and unforgettable moments together," he concluded.

This year, the international festival "Play with Me" was recognised as URBACT Good Practices by the European Union's URBACT programme. As part of the festival, an international conference entitled Creating Inclusive School Environments will take place on Tuesday at the University of Ljubljana. The festival is jointly organised by the Janez Levec Special Education Centre and the Culture of Inlcusion Society.

In December, the Slovenian government proclaimed 1 March as Inclusion Day, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of inclusion of all individuals in society. Inclusion means that every individual is given the opportunity to participate fully in society – including access to education, employment, healthcare, and other key areas. Prime Minister emphasised that an inclusive society must enable every individual, regardless of their abilities, to actively contribute to the development of the community. "Every individual has unique talents and abilities that enrich our society," he noted.