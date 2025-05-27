Judicial Assignment Annual Report for 2024 Highlights Innovation, Improvement, and Accountability

The 2024 Annual Report on the Judicial Assignment Program documents a year of innovation, improvement, and accountability.

The 2024 Annual Report on the Judicial Assignment Program documents a year of innovation, improvement, and accountability.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has released the 2024 Judicial Assignment Program Annual Report. The program ensures the availability of a judge when an elected or appointed judge is unavailable to hear a case, advancing the timely administration of justice and resolution of cases.

The report highlights a year of innovation, improvement, and accountability. Accomplishments include a decreased amount of time needed to process requests for assigned judges while continuing to save Ohio taxpayers money, with the lowest compensation to judges since 2020.

In 2024, significant enhancements were made to the Interactive Generator of Online Requests (IGOR 2.0) to facilitate the timely assignment of judges, ensuring predictability, transparency, and consistency. This dynamic innovation automated requests for the assignment of a judge to more intuitively apply the Guidelines for the Assignment of Judges, streamline the process of making requests, and allow immediate action on the request. In support of the program, the Court conducted a series of training webinars for judges and court staff.