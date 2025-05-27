Attorney General Jeff Jackson: Watch out for Scams When Buying Puppies and Kittens

In honor of National Pet Month, Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to watch out for puppy and kitten scams when buying pets online or on social media, as well as from legitimate pet stores who may get their puppies and kittens from puppy mills and backyard breeders. Attorney General Jackson is also encouraging North Carolinians to consider adopting animals from rescue groups and shelters rather than buying from commercial pet stores.

“Pet scammers will prey on your emotions and trick you into buying a pet that doesn’t exist so they can steal your money,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Be sure to visit your pet in person before you buy and consider adopting from trusted rescue groups, shelters, and breeders.”

NCDOJ has previously received complaints about pet scammers using fake photos of healthy-looking puppies and kittens online. They’ll try to make you pay for the animal using a third-party platform and may offer to deliver the pet to you, charging extra for services that don’t exist. Pet scammers also frequently operate using fake email addresses, phone numbers, and websites.

Here are some common signs of pet scammers:

The seller does not provide real contact information (address, email, phone number) on their website.

The seller offers to transport the animal across state lines, often for an outrageous fee.

The breeder or seller does not offer to meet you in person before you buy.

The seller asks you to pay the full cost up front using a third-party platform instead of by cash or check.

The seller doesn’t provide adequate proof of vaccinations and vet care for the animal.

As you are looking for your new pet, remember to:

Consider adopting a homeless animal from a shelter or rescue organization rather than a pet store. Pet stores often sell dogs from puppy mills or backyard breeders that may have been treated inhumanely.

Check breed-specific rescue groups if you have your heart set on a particular breed such as a pug or golden retriever.

Responsible dog breeders will only sell puppies to people they’ve met in person first and will encourage you to visit them before buying. They’ll also provide proper proof of health care, be transparent, and will ask you to sign a contract to return the dog if you’re unable to care for it.

Do your research on any puppy or kitten before you bring them home, and make sure to take them to a trusted veterinarian for proper health care.

More tips on how to purchase animals humanely can be found at Humane World for Animals , a 501©(3)nonprofit organization and accredited charity formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society International.

If you think you may have been a victim of a scam, or if you have questions or concerns about a pet purchase, file a complaint with our office at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

