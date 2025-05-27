Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date May 15, 2025

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of May 15, 2025, short interest in 3,168 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,735,568,588 shares compared with 13,300,707,903 shares in 3,156 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 30, 2025. The mid-May short interest represents 2.41 days compared with 2.40 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,639 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,731,907,808 shares at the end of the settlement date of May 15, 2025, compared with 2,645,060,429 shares in 1,636 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,807 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,467,476,396 shares at the May 15, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,792 issues and 15,945,768,332 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.79 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.92 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .





