Anaptys to Announce Updated Data from Phase 2b Trial of Rosnilimab, a PD-1 Depleter and Agonist, for Rheumatoid Arthritis on June 3, 2025

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, will host an investor call and live webcast to review updated data from the global Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of investigational rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT.

During the webcast, members of Anaptys management will be joined by Paul Emery, M.D., professor, Rheumatology, University of Leeds, ​Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, U.K. and Jonathan Graf, M.D., professor of Medicine, Rheumatology, University of California, San Francisco and a RENOIR clinical trial investigator.

Additionally, Anaptys president and chief executive officer, Daniel Faga, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences following the data release:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:40am ET / 5:40am PT

Live webcasts of the data release, as well as the presentation and fireside chat, will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.



About Anaptys



Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company’s pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in Phase 1 trials. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and a TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



