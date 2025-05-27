Inventiva to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and UBS Spring Biotech Conference

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), May 27, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June 2025.

Frédéric Cren, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, will present a corporate overview during a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference which will take place in New York on June 4th at 10:30am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be accessible in the investors section of Inventiva’s investor page: https://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/.

The replay of the webcast will be available on Inventiva’s website for approximately six months.

Inventiva’s management will also participate in the UBS Spring Biotech Conference which will take place in New York on June 24th, 2025.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva



Pascaline Clerc

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com

+1 202 499 8937 Brunswick Group

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux /

Julia Cailleteau

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com



+33 1 53 96 83 83







ICR Healthcare

Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations



patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

+1 415 513 1284

