Link Oregon Names Seasoned Researcher and Non-Profit Leader Jackie Wirz as Executive Director

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Link Oregon, the statewide non-profit middle mile network for government, education and research, today named Dr. Jackie Wirz as its new Executive Director. A scientist, educator, operations leader and community advocate, Wirz has led high-impact initiatives in public and non-profit institutions that sit at the intersection of technology, education, and public service. Passionate about connecting communities through the power of broadband and strategic partnerships, Wirz will lead Link Oregon’s growth, reach, impact and influence across all the constituencies that it serves. Wirz has joined the team in a transitional capacity and will assume the leadership role on July 1.

“I am delighted to welcome Jackie to Link Oregon” noted Terrence Woods, Oregon’s state chief information officer and chair of the board of directors for Link Oregon. “Her deep familiarity with our state, appreciation for the role of broadband in delivering the promise of the data economy to every Oregonian, and her exceptional operational experience will be critical in advancing the next chapter of Link Oregon’s growth.” Woods also highlighted the contributions of outgoing executive director Steve Corbató. “Steve’s leadership and legacy in steering Link Oregon’s growth over the last seven years and his impact on the regional and national broadband ecosystem during his career cannot be overstated. He represents the finest principles of servant leadership, and we thank him deeply as he transitions into retirement.”

Wirz holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). While at OHSU, her career included roles in research, teaching and leadership, including appointments as Assistant Professor of Biomedical Research, Assistant Dean of Graduate Studies and Director of the Career Development Center. She led several large-scale, data-focused strategic initiatives, including the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program Boot Camp. She also led multiple National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded initiatives at the institution and drove several impactful fundraising and community grant programs while navigating complex funding landscapes and diverse stakeholders.

In the non-profit sector, Wirz has held executive leadership roles at the Saturday Academy, Donate Life Northwest and Oregon Residency Collaborative Alliance (ORCA-FM), building her operations expertise, community engagement and legislative advocacy skills. As Executive Director of Donate Life Northwest, she served on the State of Oregon’s Workforce Talent and Development Board and provided legislative testimony to Oregon lawmakers. At Saturday Academy, a STEM education non-profit, Wirz led the organization to deliver over 70,000 hours of virtual learning through the COVID-19 pandemic. As CEO of ORCA-FM, Wirz focused on policy, strategic facilitation and financial oversight of multiple nested organizations.

“Leading Link Oregon requires a unique blend of leadership strengths—an astute understanding of broadband issues that impact Oregon communities and public/non-profit segments, a champion of science and technology who can spearhead innovative initiatives on Link Oregon’s network backbone, a passionate community advocate, a diplomatic alliance builder and inspiring storyteller. The Board was drawn to the rich diversity of leadership experiences Jackie brings to this role,” noted Abhijit Pandit, vice-president and chief information officer at the University of Oregon and board vice chair of Link Oregon.

“I’m deeply honored to carry forward Steve’s legacy and grow this amazing organization,” said Wirz. “Research and education networks such as Link Oregon are literally the fiber connecting ideas, people and collaborative innovation and I’m looking forward to championing our state-of-the-art network as the backbone for Oregon innovation and economic growth.”

ABOUT LINK OREGON: Link Oregon, a federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Oregon non-profit organization, is a consortium of the State of Oregon through its Enterprise Information Services and the state’s four largest research universities—Oregon State University, OHSU, Portland State University, and the University of Oregon. Link Oregon provides high-speed, resilient, middle-mile fiber broadband connectivity to Oregon’s public and non-profit sectors. For more information about Link Oregon, visit www.linkoregon.org

