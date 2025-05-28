NYC Socialite Turns Author in Scandalous New Summer Beach Read: Park Avenue Firesale

Book signing at Bergdorf Goodman

From cocktail parties to courtrooms, four women face the fallout of love, lies, and luxury in this summer's most addictive read

For me, writing this book was a healing experience. Some women go to therapy- I wrote a novel.” — Michele Wood

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Memorial Day behind us and summer officially underway, Park Avenue Firesale is catching fire as the must-have beach read of the season. From the glittering streets of Manhattan to the sun-soaked shores of the Hamptons, debut author Michele Wood, NYC socialite and luxury insider, debuts a sizzling, sharply observed social satire about four women facing public scandal, private betrayal, and the kind of downfall New York society loves to read about.

The book follows these high-powered women, each at the top of their game, whose lives are suddenly upended by financial collapse, political scandal, and romantic betrayal. But these women don’t stay down for long. With relationships tested, secrets exposed, and new identities forged, Park Avenue Firesale is a story about survival, friendship, the art of reinvention, and the seductive chaos of life inside New York’s elite circles.

“It’s not autobiographical. It’s what happens when your world cracks open, and instead of running, I wrote,” says Wood.

“I researched, fantasized, and built these women as a form of catharsis. For me, writing this book was a healing experience. Some women go to therapy- I wrote a novel.”

A long-time New Yorker and philanthropist, Michele has rebuilt her life as an entrepreneur in real estate, design, and fine wine. Her debut novel is the product of years of writing, late nights, emotional truths, and a desire to entertain and empower.

The book launch features collaborations with luxury perfume house Veronique Gabai, including events at Bergdorf Goodman and Printemps in NYC.

Available now via Amazon

Follow the soft launch on Instagram @parkavenuefiresale

Www.parkavenuefiresale.com

