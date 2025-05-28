Michael Gopin Highlights Animal Rescue League in Giving With Gopin

Michael Gopin supports Animal Rescue League of El Paso, donating to help rescue and rehome abandoned pets in a new Giving With Gopin episode.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this heartwarming episode of Giving With Gopin, El Paso personal injury attorney Michael J. Gopin visits the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, a nonprofit animal shelter that has helped over 50,000 animals in need from orphaned and abandoned pets to those with behavioral challenges since its founding more than 30 years ago.

Attorney Gopin meets with Loretta Hyde, the shelter’s Director and Co-Founder, who has dedicated her life to saving animals that are abandoned, neglected, or in need of behavioral support. During the visit, attorney Gopin was introduced to a pair of six-week-old puppies and learned more about the daily work involved in giving these animals a second chance.

As part of the Giving With Gopin initiative, attorney Gopin presented the organization with a donation to support its ongoing efforts in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need across the El Paso community. The goal is to raise awareness of animal welfare and encourage the community to get involved through donations, adoptions, or volunteering.

“Animals are our friends, our family, and they deserve to be treated with kindness,” said attorney Michael Gopin. “The Animal Rescue League of El Paso is doing life-changing work, and it’s an honor to support their mission.”

The Animal Rescue League of El Paso is a no-kill, donation-based shelter that operates entirely through community support and the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers. They host volunteer orientation on the first Saturday of every month and welcome anyone who wants to make a difference.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.



