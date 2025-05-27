Governor Henry McMaster to Hold Tort Reform Bill Signing Ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will be joined by members of the General Assembly and business community for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3430, Tort Reform and Liquor Liability, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28, at 10:30 AM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, members of the General Assembly, business community
WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing
WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM
WHERE: South Carolina Statehouse, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.
Note: SCETV will provide live-stream coverage here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.