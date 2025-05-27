Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster to Hold Tort Reform Bill Signing Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will be joined by members of the General Assembly and business community for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3430, Tort Reform and Liquor Liability, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28, at 10:30 AM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, members of the General Assembly, business community

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: South Carolina Statehouse, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C. 

Note: SCETV will provide live-stream coverage here.

