California Justices Give Grads Lessons in Courage and Conviction

California Supreme Court justices addressed thousands of California's newest law school graduates this commencement season. Here's some of the advice they shared:

JUSTICE GOODWIN H. LIU (watch)

At UC Law San Francisco & University of San Diego Law

“[T]he principle that independence of the legal profession is vital to the fair and impartial administration of justice … is under threat today, and you must stand strong and defend it.”

“In the days ahead, you will be tested. You may represent people or causes who are unpopular. You may have to make arguments that are hard. You may feel exposed or even threatened. But your clients and our nation are counting on you. My hope, and my plea, is that you stand firm. Have courage. And seize the opportunity to honor your oath. When you do, you will protect the very soul of our democracy.”



JUSTICE LEONDRA R. KRUGER (watch)

At UCLA School of Law

Photo credit: Todd Cheney

“You are entering this profession at a time that calls out for principled, passionate, thoughtful lawyers. The world needs people who will stand up and speak out for justice under the law—who have the courage and integrity to do what they know is right, even when it is not always easy or popular.

This is also a time when our communities need people who are able to bridge differences, who work to unite rather than divide. One first and important step in that direction is to try to model in your work and in your life what it means to listen to other perspectives respectfully, to speak with civility, and to treat others with dignity.”



JUSTICE KELLI M. EVANS

At UC Davis School of Law

"It’s easy to think that those who stand up for justice are the people in the spotlight, the ones who make grand gestures and dramatic speeches.

But, I have found over the years that justice, more often, is steady and quiet and filled with resolve. It looks like a public defender staying late for a client others have written off. It looks like an immigration attorney demanding due process for all of her clients. It looks like a legal aid attorney fighting evictions one family at a time. It looks like an in-house counsel telling the truth in the boardroom no matter how difficult it might be. It looks like a prosecutor protecting the community while honoring the rights of the accused. More than anything, I think justice looks exactly like you, no matter what type of lawyer you eventually become."