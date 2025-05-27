Red Cat Partners with ESAero to Support Manufacturing for Teal’s Black Widow™

ESAero will provide AS9100 manufacturing capacity and engineering services to support production of the Black Widow sUAS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced a partnership with ESAero to provide critical AS9100 manufacturing capacity for the Black Widow sUAS and its subsystems. The AS9100 standard ensures a manufacturer has a quality management system in place to meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace industry.

Teal Drones is a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings. The company’s Black Widow drone is a small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) designed for short-range reconnaissance (SRR) missions. The system, which was down selected for the U.S. Army’s SRR Program of Record contract, provides military operators with improved situational awareness, autonomous capabilities, and rugged performance in contested environments.

“As we ramp up production of the Black Widow to fulfill our SRR contracts and meet growing demand from U.S. and international customers, securing high-quality, aerospace-certified manufacturing capacity is critical,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “ESAero’s facilities, combined with their deep engineering expertise, make them an ideal partner for Red Cat. This collaboration supports our ability to scale manufacturing, focus on continuous improvement, and deliver mission-ready sUAS platforms to the warfighters that depend on them.”

ESAero is committed to supporting Red Cat’s mission of delivering high-quality Made-in-America sUAS to its customers and the warfighter. With multiple AS9100-certified manufacturing facilities located in San Luis Obispo, CA, ESAero is well-positioned to enhance the production throughput of Teal’s technologies for key customers. ESAero’s vertically integrated facilities and robust supply chain are perfectly suited to bolster the production of components and subsystems for Black Widow in a schedule-driven manner.

“We have had a great relationship with Red Cat over the past year and a half supporting various developments, including the Teal 2 and Black Widow,” said Andrew Gibson, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of ESAero. “During this time, we have made significant investments in our manufacturing capability for producing Group I – III UAS at scale, which we are thrilled to now provide to Red Cat and Teal. We believe this partnership will effectively and efficiently provide Teal the capacity they need to meet the production needs of their customers and the warfighter.”

Red Cat and ESAero recognize the importance of strong partnerships within America’s industrial base to meet the critical production needs of the warfighter. By combining Teal’s core technology with ESAero’s proven ability to scale production of advanced systems, Black Widow will be well positioned to be deployed rapidly and reliably.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

About Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. (ESAero)

ESAero produces Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and advanced aerospace technologies for commercial and military applications. An established leader in the field, ESAero has been demonstrating for decades its core competencies in the design and manufacturing of innovative, reliable, and scalable aircraft systems including power and battery management systems. Based in San Luis Obispo, California, ESAero provides vertically integrated AS9100 certified services in R&D, engineering, design for manufacturing, rapid prototyping, testing, and serialized production expanding in the thousands. With over 130,000 sq.ft., ESAero has the capacity, capability, and facilities to scale and accelerate manufacturing to support its partners and customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

