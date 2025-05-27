Saint James School of Medicine Receives Three-Year Accreditation Renewal from ACCM

SJSM Logo1

Leading Caribbean Medical School Receives Three-Year Accreditation Renewal from ACCM

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), a leading medical education institution in the Caribbean, is proud to announce the successful renewal of its accreditation by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM). The renewed accreditation is valid through December 31, 2028, reaffirming SJSM’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in medical education.The ACCM conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the school’s academic programs, administrative operations, clinical partnerships, and student support systems. The resulting three-year accreditation renewal reflects SJSM’s continued compliance with internationally recognized standards for medical education quality and institutional integrity.“Accreditation is a rigorous and collaborative process, and this successful renewal speaks volumes about the strength of our academic model and the dedication of the entire SJSM community,” said Mr. Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President of Saint James School of Medicine. “We are grateful to our faculty, staff, students, and clinical partners who all played a vital role in this achievement.”Saint James School of Medicine is located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, offering a robust MD program designed to prepare students for licensure and practice in the United States and other global healthcare systems. The school’s continued accreditation by ACCM ensures that its graduates remain eligible for important milestones such as ECFMG certification and U.S. residency placement.For more information about Saint James School of Medicine and its accredited MD program, please visit www.sjsm.org

