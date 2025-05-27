Impact Investing Solutions Announces the Legacy of Impact and Love Retreat to Discover Life's Purpose

Impact Investing Solutions launches an exclusive retreat in Switzerland in Q4, an invitation-only event for self-discovery, allowing investors to realize their true legacy and love within.

Zug, Switzerland, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November, a rare and transformative event by Impact Investing Solutions (IIS) and BE SHIRO Foundation, is unfolding in the serene Swiss countryside, a private, weeklong ‘Legacy of Impact and Love’ retreat designed specifically for seasoned investors ready to shift their capital and consciousness toward global impact. Limited to just 15 carefully selected participants, this immersive experience will take place at Kloster Fischingen, a historic monastery near the forest, from 22nd to 29th November 2025. It will offer the perfect backdrop for profound inner work and deeper personal realignment.



Legacy of Impact and Love





Behind this initiative is a forward-thinking organization with a mission to accelerate the flow of capital into meaningful, world-changing causes. Drawing from ancient meditative practices, cutting-edge AI matchmaking, and years of experience in impact investing, the retreat will help participants align their resources with their deepest values, what the organizers call going beyond impact.

Why this event? Because too many successful individuals, despite their financial achievements, still feel something is missing.

“Money doesn’t make you whole,” says Sveta Banerjee, founder and CEO of IIS. “You can have all the earthly possessions and still find yourself looking up at the stars, hoping for more. But when you look inward and realize what you truly want to bring to this world, that is what brings true fulfillment."

This retreat is for those who have built wealth and influence but are seeking a more authentic legacy. Attendees will work closely with a handpicked team of four facilitators, including Sveta, the co-founder Ben Banerjee, alongside Andreas Dudas and Antoinette Haering of BE SHIRO, a Swiss-based cluster dedicated to empowering individuals to turn their unique life purpose into impactful change. Together, they’ll guide participants through soul-centered meditations, purpose discovery, and deep conversations about how to activate philanthropic or impact capital in alignment with their true selves.

The retreat’s exclusivity is deliberate. With only 15 spots available, the experience is highly personalized to ensure every participant has the space, time, and guidance to go inward and connect deeply with what truly matters.

Using refined AI matchmaking systems and insights gathered from years of working at the intersection of wealth, purpose, and social change, the team behind this initiative believes now is the time. “We’re seeing more and more investors holding back capital, not because they don’t want to make a difference, but because they’re still trying to decide with their heads,” says Sveta. “This retreat helps them decide with their hearts.”

The idea behind this retreat is truly for participants to uncover their life’s true mission and then channel their wealth, whether through investments or philanthropy, into causes that ignite that mission. That’s how real change happens. That’s how legacies are built. With a powerful team, ancient teaching, and an extraordinary setting, this retreat offers something truly unique: a bridge between wealth and purpose, between success and fulfillment.

With the retreat taking place this November and demand already building, now is the time to apply. By securing their place, individuals can solidify their place in global impact.

Media Contact:

Name: Legacy of Impact and Love Retreat Team

Email: apply@iisolutions.ch





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.