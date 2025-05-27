Sagapixel: GLP-1 Surpasses Ozempic in Search Volume, Signaling a New Era in Patient Awareness and Provider Strategy

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from digital marketing agency Sagapixel reveals that public interest in the term “GLP-1” has officially surpassed search volume for “Ozempic” — marking a fundamental shift in how patients discover and research weight loss medications.

As of Q1 2025, searches for “GLP-1” now average over 3 million monthly queries, outpacing Ozempic, which has declined from its peak of 6 million in early 2024. This shift reflects a more informed, comparison-driven consumer base and growing awareness of GLP-1s as a drug class rather than brand names.

“We’re seeing patients graduate from asking about Ozempic specifically to asking about GLP-1 medications as a category,” said Frank Olivo, CEO of Sagapixel. “This change has major implications for how providers market and educate.”

Legal Pressures Accelerate the Trend

Sagapixel has advised many of its clients to remove mentions of “semaglutide” from their websites due to legal threats from Novo Nordisk. These restrictions made it difficult to rank organically for a term that consumers were searching.

“It was a real concern,” Olivo added. “But with this shift to ‘GLP-1’ as the dominant search term, we now have a safer, high-volume keyword that still connects providers with patients.”

What's Fueling the Growth in GLP-1 Searches?

Sagapixel attributes the trend to several forces:

Heavy mass media advertising from companies like Hims and Ro, with Hims reportedly spending nearly half its revenue on marketing.

from companies like Hims and Ro, with Hims reportedly spending nearly half its revenue on marketing. Social media and wellness influencer coverage , along with reporting in outlets such as Vogue, Men’s Health, and The New York Times.

, along with reporting in outlets such as Vogue, Men’s Health, and The New York Times. Consumer confusion over drug options like Zepbound and tirzepatide, prompting searches like “Best GLP-1 for weight loss.”

over drug options like Zepbound and tirzepatide, prompting searches like “Best GLP-1 for weight loss.” Clinic-level marketing shifts, as providers reframe services around “GLP-1 weight loss programs” instead of brand names.

How Providers Should Respond

Sagapixel recommends that clinics and providers:

Adopt GLP-1-focused messaging instead of brand-specific pages.

instead of brand-specific pages. Optimize SEO and ads around class-level terms like “GLP-1 injections near me.”

around class-level terms like “GLP-1 injections near me.” Create compliant, educational content that positions their practice as a guide through the evolving weight loss medication landscape.



“This isn’t just a marketing trend — it’s a signal that patients are more informed, and they expect more,” said Olivo. “Providers who adapt to this new language will build trust and grow faster.”

Contact:

Shannon Dillon

shannon@sagapixel.com

sagapixel.com

