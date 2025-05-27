FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Governor Kehoe Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Barry, Greene, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Washington Counties for Destructive April 29 Severe Storms

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to six counties that sustained major damage as a result of a cluster of severe storms that swept through the area and produced eight tornadoes on April 29. The counties are Barry, Greene, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Washington. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov