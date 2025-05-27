Attorney General Jackley, DCI Rule Fall River County Officer Involved Shooting Justified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has determined that an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer (OST) was justified in their use of force in an incident that occurred May 2, 2025, in Fall River County.

“This was a high-speed vehicle pursuit that came dangerously close to two officers placing spikes on the highway to protect the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The officer firing his weapon was justified in the use of reasonable force because lives were in danger.”

On May 2, an OST Department of Public Safety officer attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a person later identified as Cody Dittman, 35. The vehicle matched the description of a car related to a firearms call in Pine Ridge. Two passengers were observed inside the vehicle. The pursuit began on Highway 18 within the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The vehicle attempted to elude the officer with the pursuit reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour. Two other OST officers deployed spikes at a location on Highway 18. They were standing outside of their patrol vehicles in the north ditch when the suspect’s vehicle approached. The vehicle swerved into the north ditch and drove directly towards the officers.

One of the OST officers fired three shots at the vehicle, striking a front seat passenger in the arm. The vehicle eventually came to a stop within Nebraska. Dittman fled on foot, and the two passengers remained with the vehicle. Dittman was captured May 7 in Pine Ridge.

The injured passenger was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. None of the officers were injured. The officer who fired the shots tested negative for alcohol and illegal drugs.

A criminal background check on Dittman showed a history of assault, theft, and drug offenses.

DCI processed the crime scene, reviewed officer videos, collected and analyzed evidence, reviewed forensic examinations, interviewed the officers involved, gathered witness statements, and viewed all available videos.

Dittman faces state charges in South Dakota and Nebraska and federal charges. In South Dakota, he is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer and Felony Aggravated Eluding. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

DCI investigated the shooting in conjunction with the FBI’s Rapid City Field Office. The Attorney General and DCI thank the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department Of Public Safety, BIA Division of Drug Enforcement, Rapid City U.S. Marshals Office, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol.

DCI’s summary of the investigation can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/May%2027%202025%20OST%20Officer%20Involved%20Shooting%20Summary%20May%207%202025).pdf

