New Leadership Book 'Becoming the Compass' Now Available to Order

Book Cover XL logo

A transformative fable that equips leaders with clarity, resilience, and people-first principles for real-world impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over. Becoming the Compass: A Leadership Fable for Emerging Leaders is now available to order. In this compelling new release from leadership coach and Army veteran Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., readers are invited into a powerful narrative that bridges the gap between leadership theory and the human experience of leading through change.

Told through the journey of Alex—a rising leader navigating the complex realities of toxic culture, uncertainty, and organizational transformation—this leadership fable delivers practical insight through story. Alongside Alex and a cast of mentors and teammates, readers will explore four transformational principles:

Relational Strength – Lead with trust, empathy, and connection

Authentic Presence – Stay grounded in who you are

Purposeful Resilience – Turn adversity into fuel for progress

Growth Through Challenges – Let hardship sharpen—not shatter—your leadership

“This book isn’t about having it all figured out,” says Crittenden. “It’s about what happens when we lead from within—and stop trying to live up to someone else’s definition of success.”

Whether you’re a first-time manager or a seasoned executive ready to shift your approach, Becoming the Compass offers a relatable, actionable framework for leadership that lasts.

Now Available in Multiple Formats:

eBook, Paperback, Hardback

Order Now: https://a.co/d/bpZCaXs

About the Author:

Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., is a leadership coach, Army veteran, and founder of XL Coaching and Development. He is certified in Gallup CliftonStrengths, The Six Types of Working Genius, and the John Maxwell Team. With a doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, Ryan helps leaders grow through authenticity, trust, and people-first leadership.

Media Contact:

Ryan Crittenden

ryan@xlcoaching.com

www.XLcoaching.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.