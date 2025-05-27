Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,381 in the last 365 days.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2025 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

FREEHOLD, NJ, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible on the Company’s website, www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2025 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more