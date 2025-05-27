Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Organon & Co. (OGN)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Organon & Co. (“Organon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OGN) securities between October 31, 2024 through April 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants: (i) concealed material information pertaining to Organon’s capital allocation priorities, particularly the future of the quarterly dividend payout; (ii) in truth, Organon’s optimistic reports of the dividend payout as Organon’s “number one priority” were offset by Organon’s newly implemented debt reduction strategy, thus, leading to a drastic decrease – over 70% – of the quarterly dividend; and (iii) Organon planned to prioritize debt reduction following Organon's acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd.

The Complaint further alleges that on May 1, 2025, Organon reported first quarter 2025 financial results and announced that management reset Organon’s dividend payout from $0.28 to $0.02. On this news, the price of Organon stock fell more than 27%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Organon should contact the Firm prior to the July 22, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

