Find connection, purpose and remembrance at a “wear blue: run to remember” community run

For many Veterans, surviving family members and military supporters, finding a space for connection, remembrance and healing can be life-changing. That’s the heart behind “wear blue: run to remember” and its Community Runs—free, weekly or monthly gatherings where people come together to honor the service and sacrifice of America’s military, while moving their bodies and supporting one another.

Community Runs are open to everyone. Veterans, active duty service members, military families, surviving family members and civilians are all welcome to join. There’s no requirement to be a runner—all abilities are invited to participate. The focus isn’t on pace or distance, but on purpose and connection.

Each gathering begins with a Circle of Remembrance. Participants stand together and are invited to speak the name of a fallen service member or loved one they wish to remember. It’s a powerful, unifying moment that reminds each person they’re not alone.

After the circle, participants set off to run or walk whatever distance feels right for them. There’s no registration table, no bib numbers and no timing clock. It’s a place to take meaningful steps or movements alongside others who understand military life, its sacrifices and the resilience it builds.

Getting involved is simple.

Most runs are held Saturday mornings, though exact times and meeting spots vary by location.

When you show up, you’ll be welcomed by a group of people who are there for the same reason you are—to remember, honor and move forward together.

