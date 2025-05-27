Griffin Gaming Partners Leads €12M Series A in Amplitude Studios as the Beloved Strategy Game Developer Returns to its Indie Roots

Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world’s largest venture capital firms focused exclusively on gaming, today announced its lead investment in Amplitude Studios’ €12M Series A, the award-winning team behind the critically acclaimed ENDLESS universe.

Founded in 2011 and acquired by SEGA in 2016, Amplitude recently returned to independence, with its founding team recommitting to the studio’s original vision and its signature “Triple-I” approach: indie spirit, innovative design, and immersive storytelling — all delivered with AAA polish. The studio is now working to scale that vision and reach a broader global audience.

The funding will support development of new titles, including the recently announced ENDLESS Legend 2 in close collaboration with publishing partner Hooded Horse — a long-awaited sequel already drawing praise from early hands-on previews. As PC Gamer noted, “My hands-on reveals a return to Amplitude doing what it does best.”

“We built Amplitude as an indie studio driven by passion and community,” said Romain de Waubert de Genlis, CEO of Amplitude Studios. “What’s exciting about regaining our independence through this partnership with Griffin is that it’s not about changing who we are, it’s about accelerating toward the future we’ve always envisioned. A future where we can fully realize our creative vision and deliver the immersive experiences our players expect. We’re already deep in development on what’s next—and we can’t wait to share it.”

The investment will also allow Amplitude to grow its team and double down on community collaboration through its Games2Gether platform — a cornerstone of the studio’s development philosophy.

“We’re excited to partner with Amplitude Studios on their next chapter – they’ve created rich strategy-based franchises and plan to continue leveraging their depth of knowledge in the genre alongside their loyal community to create engaging universes,” said Frankie Zhu, Partner at Griffin Gaming Partners. “The team has a proven track record of excellence in releasing multiple titles that are both critically acclaimed and loved by their audiences.”

This partnership adds to Griffin’s growing portfolio of companies building the next generation of genre-defining IP and player-first experiences.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1.5B in assets under management. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com .

About Amplitude Studios SAS©

Amplitude Studios is a Paris-based company comprised of experienced, quality-driven videogame lovers and – with the help of their loyal player base – creators of the finest strategy games in the world. Founded in 2011, we are a team of over 170 developers hailing from all over the globe. We’re known for the ENDLESS™ series of games, with ENDLESS™ Legend 2 coming in 2025, as well as historical 4X epic HUMANKIND™. You can find out more here: https://www.amplitude-studios.com/

© 2025 Amplitude Studios SAS. All rights reserved. Amplitude, Amplitude Studios, Amplitude's logo, Endless Space, Endless Legend, Endless Dungeon, Dungeon of the Endless, and Humankind are registered trademarks of Amplitude Studios SAS.

