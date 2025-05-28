Elizabeth García Hernández, Known as Dra. Lizzy, Honored at 'Voces Que Transforman' in Boca del Río

At the core of Elizabeth’s work is a deep commitment to overcome pain. She has become a confidante and guide for widows, grieving mothers, and women who have lost their sense of self through tragedy. during the powerful event “Voces Que Transforman,” produced by TheWoodPr and made possible with the support of DIF Boca del Río and the Municipal Government in Boca del Río, Veracruz. Dra. Lizzy was officially acknowledged by the Mayor of Boca del Río, Juan Manuel de Unanue, in recognition of her impact and her commitment to emotional healing across borders. Dra. Lizzy interviewed by lead news anchor Gerson Berdón and actress Keyla Wood at La Más Latina 96.5 FM. Honored with an official recognition by the Mayor of Boca del Río, during a special moment at the Municipal Government Palace.

In recent years, Elizabeth García Hernández—also known as Dra. Lizzy—has quietly redefined what it means to heal.

“Madre, no tengo anclas en la Tierra” is a book born from the deepest pain, and it became a bridge toward healing, love, and transformation.” — Elizabeth García Hernández, author and Jhan’s Mother

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychologist, author, medium, and expert in ancestral medicine, Elizabeth García Hernández—widely known as Dra. Lizzy—was warmly received during the powerful event “Voces Que Transforman,” produced by TheWoodPr and made possible with the support of DIF Boca del Río and the Municipal Government in Boca del Río, Veracruz.Held at the emblematic Teatro Fernando Gutiérrez Barrios, the event brought together an audience deeply moved by Dra. Lizzy’s story of personal transformation, as well as her unique therapeutic approach that blends Gestalt psychology, ancestral healing techniques, and spiritual guidance.The press conference that followed the presentation was met with enthusiastic response, highlighting not only her current work but also the performance and reach of her two published books:• Madre, no tengo anclas en la tierra —a cathartic, heartfelt account of grief and rebirth following the loss of her firstborn, Jhan.• Lo que los demás no pueden ver —a revealing journey into her spiritual gifts and her early path as a medium and healer.With a growing global presence, Dra. Lizzy has become a reference in emotional and spiritual healing, especially for those dealing with profound emotional blocks, trauma, or addictions. Her integrative work at Clínica Ahal, located in Playa del Carmen, has produced high-impact recoveries, many of them from international patients coming from the United States, Canada, and beyond.Her therapeutic model includes tools like Temazcal rituals, biodecoding hydrotherapy, and Access Bars, along with traditional psychological frameworks. These innovative treatments allow patients to reconnect with their inner self, overcome unresolved grief, and initiate a powerful transformation.Dra. Lizzy’s work has been featured in various TV shows, radio interviews, podcasts, and live speaking events across Latin America. Through her books, clinics, and media presence, she continues to expand a legacy of healing that transcends borders and invites readers and patients alike to rewrite their stories from the deepest truth of their being.Beyond her role as a psychologist, author, and therapist, she is now regarded as a pioneer in integrating ancestral wisdom into contemporary emotional and psychological care, reaching communities where clinical approaches often fail to connect.A vital part of her mission includes working with at-risk youth. Through collaborations with organizations like REINTEGRA, Dra. Lizzy has visited some of Mexico’s most vulnerable schools, introducing emotional education to adolescents exposed to poverty, violence, and generational trauma. In these intimate classroom encounters, she helps teens recognize, express, and redirect their emotions, breaking cycles before they deepen into adulthood.Her approach is distinctive—rooted in both academic rigor and spiritual consciousness. Dra. Lizzy is one of the few professionals in Latin America who blends Gestalt therapy with ancestral practices like the temazcal, sacred plant sessions, and symbolic rituals. Her cross-cultural integration model has become a bridge between traditional indigenous medicine and Western psychology, generating profound impact for patients from vastly different backgrounds.As a medium and intuitive channel, Dra. Lizzy’s spiritual gift isn’t used as spectacle—it’s used with intention. In sessions with grieving parents, patients processing suicide, or people navigating inexplicable emotional voids, she offers energetic insights that validate invisible pain. This spiritual sensitivity, when combined with clinical structure, becomes a mirror for those who feel lost in grief or identity.She has also begun developing a methodical framework around her approach. A forthcoming series of workshops and training programs aims to certify professionals and therapists in her healing model, allowing others to carry this work into their own communities. Her vision: to create a network of therapists fluent in both psychology and ancestral conscience.With all this, her method has organically evolved into a recognizable system. Informally known as Terapia de Integración Espiritual, Elizabeth is in the early stages of formally defining this practice: a therapeutic path that unites psychology, energy work, ancestral rituals, and personal narrative reconstruction. It is not simply therapy. It is transformation.

Elizabeth García Hernandez Dra Lizzy interview by La Más Latina

