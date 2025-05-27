Following National Advertising Division Inquiry, Ezra AI Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for Full Body MRI Medical Service

In a BBB National Programs National Advertising Division challenge brought by Prenuvo, Inc., Ezra AI Inc. voluntarily discontinued comparative advertising claims for its Medical Service: Full Body MRI.

New York, NY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs National Advertising Division challenge brought by Prenuvo, Inc., Ezra AI Inc. voluntarily discontinued comparative advertising claims for its Medical Service: Full Body MRI.

Prenuvo and Ezra are competitors in whole-body medical MRI scans. Prenuvo challenged claims on Ezra's website comparing the services offered by Ezra to those offered by Prenuvo, arguing that Ezra’s advertising misleadingly conveyed the unsupported message that Ezra’s services are superior to those offered by Prenuvo.

During the challenge, Ezra voluntarily permanently discontinued all of the challenged claims. The voluntarily discontinued claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Ezra stated it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations, which were voluntarily undertaken by Ezra.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: jrosenberg@bbbnp.org Job Title: Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.