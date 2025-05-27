MDC sets free outdoor summer movie series at Discovery Center in Kansas City

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What better way to spend an evening than enjoying a movie under the stars? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the Kansas City Police Department to host a series of free outdoor movie screenings at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center this summer.

Movies will be shown one Friday per month at 8:30 p.m. when the sun sets. Dates and titles are as follows:

June 6 – Twisters

July 11 – Moana 2

August 1 – Wild Robot

All screenings are free and open to the public of all ages. Registration is not required. The movies will be projected on an outdoor screen on the south lawn of the nature center. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort. Popcorn and beverages will be available, provided by MDC.

MDC naturalists will provide a short introductory program to connect moviegoers with the nature around them.

The Discovery Center and its nature shop will be open for visitors to explore before and during the movies. In case of bad weather or unexpected circumstances, the screening will move indoors.

The Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. For more information, call 816-759-7300. Visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/47Z for a full list of upcoming Discovery Center events and programs.



