Scientists Raise Alarm Over Trump Executive Order Instituting Political Oversight of U.S. Research

WASHINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trump’s recent Executive Order on “Gold Standard Science” is an open assault on science and scientific research in the United States. In an open letter from Stand Up for Science, Nobel laureates and thousands of other scientists decry the new Executive Order, which calls for politically appointed officers to identify and punish researchers who conduct science that does not meet Trump’s political qualifications.On the evening of Friday, May 23rd, 2025, The White House released an Executive Order called Restoring Gold Standard Science. Scientists say the EO will undermine scientific rigor and the transparent progress of science, making U.S. research less credible, less reliable, and less impartial.“As scientists, we are committed to a discipline that is decentralized and self-scrutinizing. Instead, this administration mandates a centralized system serving the political beliefs of the President and the whims of those in power,” reads the letter.“This Executive Order is an escalation of Trump’s ongoing assault on science,” says Colette Delawalla, founder and executive director of Stand Up for Science. “The White House is twisting scientific language in an attempt to justify political interference in what scientists are allowed to study and in the process of science itself.”The EO is the latest in a series of heavy blows to the scientific ecosystem of the United States– including cancelling thousands of active research grants in climate science, misinformation and disinformation, vaccines, mental health, women’s health, LGBTQ+ health, and STEM education. Trump has also advanced a Congressional budget calling for massive cuts to federal spending on research and development and levied significant retaliation against universities that have not fallen in line with his demands.Leading scientists are concerned this Executive Order is reminiscent of historical examples of political interference with science—including the Soviet Union’s political decision to reject agricultural science, which resulted in a famine that killed millions.“We feel a responsibility to alert the public to what is at stake,” Delawalla says. “Our goal is to raise awareness of this Executive Order and highlight the historical parallels with authoritarian takeovers. This is a dangerous path.”The letter has been up for less than a day and has amassed over two thousand signatures, including leaders in science such as Nobel Laureates Victor Ambros, PhD, Carol Greider, PhD, Joachim Frank, PhD, the Executive Director of the Center for Open Science Brian Nosek, PhD, Climate Scientist Michael E. Mann, leading disinformation scientist Kate Starbird, PhD, former Director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences Jeremy M. Berg, PhD.“The ‘Restoring Gold Standard Science’ Executive Order is another link in a chain of cynical efforts going back more than a decade to undermine public trust in science,” says Jeremy Berg, PhD, a former NIGMS Director. “The proposed standards will be enforced by a political appointee who may ‘consult appropriate officials with scientific expertise...’ This represents yet another attempt to politicize science.”For the full text and signatories: https://www.standupforscience.net/open-letter-in-support-of-science Colette Delawalla (Founder and Executive Director) and others from the team are available to discuss the impact of the Executive Order on Americans, the role of science in democratic societies and the planned pro-science events across the Nation.Additionally, Stand Up for Science has a new resource to connect the media with scientific sources. To request Press Connect sources, email media@standupforscience.net with the following: ideal source qualifications (e.g., PhD level, had a grant cut, from XXX city) and an overview of the topics you’d like to discuss.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. We received coverage from local, national, and international outlets, including Science, Nature, The New York Times, Forbes Magazine, Scientific American, STAT News, and The Scientist. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”###

