Advent Technologies Announces Joseph Hosni as Director of Commercial Sales

ATHENS, Greece and LIVERMORE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent "or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is pleased to announce that Joseph Hosni has joined the Company as the Director of Commercial Sales. Mr. Hosni will be based at the Company’s Athens office.

Mr. Hosni has over 25 years of experience in advancing technology and infrastructure sales. Prior to joining Advent, he most recently was the Commercial Director of VEN Engineering. Mr. Hosni stated, “I am excited to work closely with the new management team at Advent to execute on the vision of Advent 2.0.”

Konstantinos Ferderigos, the General Manager of the Company’s Greek subsidiary stated, “I am looking forward to working with Mr. Hosni on expanding the Company’s global sales strategy. He understands and supports our vision for the commercialization of our products and the untapped potential to grow the Company. Our technology is unsurpassed and offers a ubiquitous clean energy solution across multiple industries including the military, aviation, heavy automotive, and marine.”

Gary Herman the CEO of Advent stated, “we are thrilled to have Mr. Hosni on the Advent team. His experience and background in HT-PEM fuels cells, technology and government programs will contribute to enhancing the Company’s goal to increase the commercialization of our innovative and cutting-edge technology as the leader in fuel cell technology.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With approximately150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 13, 2024, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

press@advent.energy

