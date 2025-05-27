Commerce releases HTF Repair Fund as a supplemental fund for affordable housing providers

The new Housing Trust Fund Repair Fund will provide targeted repair funding for affordable housing units that have received public funding. The fund can provide up to $200,000 to eligible applicants to address one-time repair projects, such as repair of units or buildings, abatement of potentially hazardous materials, and safety-related structural improvements of affordable housing.

The online application portal will launch June 2, 2025.

Commerce collected public comment from affordable housing providers and organizers last summer to guide the program’s formation and delivery. More information about program guidelines is available online.

To be eligible, a Washington multifamily housing provider must:

Provide low-income housing with an active contract in the Commerce HTF portfolio, including properties funded by: State Housing Trust Fund National Housing Trust Fund HOME program

Provide permanent supportive housing with a current contractual obligation from any public capital funding source, including municipal funds.

Necessary documentation depends on application type. Priority will be given to projects with repairs that cause a unit to be uninhabitable or projects with repairs that cause health or safety issues for tenants. HTF Repair Funds may not be used for maintenance related to operations, maintenance, and services. Commerce employees will make their best efforts to review applications within 10 days of submission.

Questions? Contact HTFRepair@commerce.wa.gov.