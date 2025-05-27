Rumble CEO to Host Fireside Chat with Donald Trump Jr. at Bitcoin 2025, Announces Sponsorship and Live-Streaming at the Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that its founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski will interview Donald Trump Jr., host of Triggered, a Rumble exclusive podcast and board member of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT), live on stage at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. The conversation is titled “Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech,” and will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. PT from the Nakamoto Stage at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Rumble also announced a partnership role with Bitcoin 2025, serving as a 3 Block sponsor of the conference. Rumble will have a significant live-streaming presence at the event with many creators producing their content on-site.

“Bitcoin represents decentralization and freedom, just like Rumble, which is why this is such an obvious and great pairing,” Pavlovski said. “At Rumble, we’ve adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy because it's growth-oriented and forward-looking—one of many reasons it’s important that Rumble be involved with Bitcoin 2025.”

You can watch the fireside chat and the Bitcoin 2025 Conference here.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com.

