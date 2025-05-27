In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Medical Device Market to Hit USD 135 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.8% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Medical Device Market: 2025 to 2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Medical Device Market was valued at approximately USD 86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 135 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The market is driven by a surge in chronic diseases, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, and rapid technological advancements in diagnostic tools.



Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64849/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivds-medical-device-market#request-a-sample

Key Market Insights

Base Year (2024): USD 86 billion

USD 86 billion Forecast Year (2034): USD 135 billion

USD 135 billion CAGR (2025–2034): 4.8%

4.8% Historical Data Period: 2020–2023

2020–2023 Forecast Period: 2025–2034

2025–2034 Largest Region: North America (holds 45% market share)

Market Drivers

1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The global surge in chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory disorders is significantly driving the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. These conditions require early and accurate diagnosis for timely intervention, treatment planning, and long-term disease management. In-vitro diagnostics provide crucial support in detecting biomarkers and monitoring disease progression, making them essential in managing the growing chronic disease burden across both developed and developing nations.

2. Technological Advancements

Innovations in IVD technologies are transforming the diagnostics landscape. The growing adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) enables faster, decentralized diagnostics at clinics, pharmacies, and even at home, reducing the burden on centralized labs. In addition, molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are enabling more precise and targeted disease detection. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning algorithms, and automation into diagnostic platforms further improves accuracy, speed, and workflow efficiency—fueling clinical decision-making and personalized medicine.

3. Government and Regulatory Support

Governments and health agencies across the globe are increasingly supporting the development and deployment of advanced IVD tools. Policy initiatives that promote personalized healthcare, population-wide screening programs, and value-based reimbursement models are driving the need for more sophisticated diagnostic solutions. Regulatory bodies are also modernizing frameworks to accommodate breakthrough innovations in diagnostics, making it easier for new technologies to enter the market under clear guidance.

4. Increased Healthcare Spending

Emerging economies are experiencing a notable increase in healthcare budgets, reflecting growing public and private investments in diagnostic infrastructure. This upward trend is enabling hospitals, laboratories, and primary care centers to upgrade equipment and adopt modern diagnostic devices, especially in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. As healthcare becomes more accessible and quality-focused in these regions, the demand for IVDs is poised for rapid growth.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64849/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivds-medical-device-market

Market Restraints

1. Regulatory Challenges

Despite advancements, the IVD sector faces complex and often lengthy regulatory processes. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA (U.S.) and EMA (Europe) impose rigorous clinical validation and approval requirements to ensure safety and efficacy. While these safeguards protect patient health, they also slow down the time-to-market for novel diagnostic tools, potentially hampering innovation and restricting access to the latest technologies.

2. Reimbursement Constraints

Another significant challenge is the variability and uncertainty in reimbursement policies across different regions. In many countries, limited or unclear insurance coverage for new diagnostic tests discourages both providers and patients from adopting high-cost or novel solutions. Without standardized value assessment metrics, many IVD manufacturers struggle to demonstrate cost-effectiveness, which impedes market penetration and revenue generation.

3. Supply Chain Disruptions

The global IVD market remains vulnerable to disruptions in the supply chain, as highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages of reagents, test kits, and raw materials, along with logistical bottlenecks, can severely impact production timelines and delivery schedules. These vulnerabilities expose the market to risk, particularly in times of global crises, and underscore the need for more resilient and localized supply chains.

4. Pricing Pressure

As healthcare systems globally face budget constraints, there is an increasing demand for cost-effective diagnostic solutions. Hospitals and labs are under pressure to reduce operational costs, which often translates into aggressive pricing negotiations with manufacturers. This pricing pressure, especially in tender-based markets and public healthcare systems, limits manufacturers' profit margins and may reduce the incentive to invest in costly R&D initiatives.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Reagent Kits (Largest Segment, ~$38.7B in 2024)

(Largest Segment, ~$38.7B in 2024) Instruments

Software/Services

Others

By Technique

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Microbiology

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases (Key Growth Area)

Cancer Diagnostics

Cardiology

Autoimmune Disorders

Drug Testing

Others

By End User

Hospitals (Largest End User)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Home Care Settings

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Sales

Segment Highlights

Reagent Kits: Dominate due to routine usage in diagnostic procedures and rising testing demands.

Dominate due to routine usage in diagnostic procedures and rising testing demands. Molecular Diagnostics: Gaining traction owing to precise genetic and infectious disease identification.

Gaining traction owing to precise genetic and infectious disease identification. POCT: Expected to exceed USD 20 billion by 2034 due to its convenience and real-time results.

Expected to exceed USD 20 billion by 2034 due to its convenience and real-time results. Hospitals: Represent the largest end-user base with heavy investments in advanced diagnostic tools.

Represent the largest end-user base with heavy investments in advanced diagnostic tools. Home Care Settings: Witnessing increased adoption post-pandemic due to growing consumer preference for at-home testing.

Regional Analysis

Region Market Share (2024) CAGR (2025–2034) Key Drivers North America 45% Moderate Advanced infrastructure, R&D investment, regulatory support Europe 30% 6% Aging population, chronic disease burden, innovation in POCT Asia-Pacific 20% 8% Urbanization, rising healthcare access, demand for automation Latin America Emerging Growing Healthcare reforms, increasing diagnostics investment Middle East & Africa Emerging Growing Infrastructure development, government initiatives

North America

Market Share (2024): 45%

45% CAGR (2025–2034): Moderate

North America continues to dominate the global IVD market, driven by its robust healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading diagnostics companies, and consistent R&D investments. The United States, in particular, has been at the forefront of adopting advanced diagnostic technologies, including molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and AI-integrated platforms. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks, such as the FDA’s streamlined approval pathways, enhance the commercialization of new IVD products. The region also benefits from a well-established reimbursement system, contributing to rapid adoption of high-cost diagnostic solutions across hospitals, laboratories, and point-of-care settings.

Europe

Market Share (2024): 30%

30% CAGR (2025–2034): 6%

Europe holds the second-largest share in the IVD market, driven by a rapidly aging population, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong government support for healthcare innovation. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are investing heavily in point-of-care testing (POCT) and personalized medicine initiatives. The implementation of the IVDR (In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) across the EU is pushing manufacturers to upgrade the safety and performance standards of their diagnostics, fostering trust and adoption. Furthermore, Europe’s strong academic and research ecosystem facilitates the development of novel diagnostic biomarkers and technologies.

Asia-Pacific

Market Share (2024): 20%

20% CAGR (2025–2034): 8%

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the IVD market, owing to rapid urbanization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising government expenditure on diagnostics and preventive care. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing significant growth in public and private diagnostic laboratories. The increasing burden of infectious diseases and chronic conditions, coupled with a growing middle-class population, is driving demand for affordable and automated diagnostic tools. Moreover, favorable policies promoting local manufacturing and digital health integration are encouraging global players to invest in the region.

Latin America

Market Status: Emerging

Emerging Growth Trend: Growing

The IVD market in Latin America is gaining momentum, fueled by ongoing healthcare reforms, expansion of public healthcare access, and growing awareness about early disease detection. Countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are leading the regional market, supported by increased investments in diagnostics infrastructure and public-private partnerships. Despite challenges related to economic fluctuations and regulatory inconsistencies, the market is seeing improved access to point-of-care and molecular diagnostics, especially in urban centers. International collaborations and regional manufacturing are also expected to support market expansion in the coming years.

Middle East & Africa

Market Status: Emerging

Emerging Growth Trend: Growing

The Middle East and Africa represent a nascent yet rapidly developing market for IVD devices. Growth is primarily driven by infrastructure development, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and government-led health initiatives aimed at disease screening and early diagnosis. Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are increasing investments in laboratory modernization and public health surveillance systems. While the region faces challenges such as limited access to high-end diagnostics in rural areas, international aid programs and partnerships with global healthcare companies are helping bridge the gap and accelerate adoption.

Buy Now:

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players:

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Group

Qiagen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Recent Developments

1. Siemens Healthineers

Headquarters: Erlangen, Germany

Erlangen, Germany Recent Development (Jan 2023):

Siemens Healthineers launched a next-generation molecular diagnostics platform , designed to provide faster, more precise, and automated testing for a wide range of infectious diseases and genetic conditions. The platform integrates advanced analytics and AI to support personalized medicine, aligning with the company’s goal of delivering integrated diagnostics in a value-based healthcare ecosystem.

Siemens Healthineers launched a , designed to provide faster, more precise, and automated testing for a wide range of infectious diseases and genetic conditions. The platform integrates advanced analytics and AI to support personalized medicine, aligning with the company’s goal of delivering in a value-based healthcare ecosystem. Strategic Focus: Expanding digital health solutions through AI-powered diagnostics. Increasing R&D in oncology, cardiology, and infectious diseases. Strengthening its Atellica diagnostics portfolio for centralized lab testing.



2. Roche Diagnostics

Headquarters: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Recent Development (March 2023):

Roche launched cobas® 5800 , a compact molecular diagnostics system offering high throughput in a smaller lab setting. It’s designed for mid-volume laboratories and supports diagnostics for COVID-19, HPV, and tuberculosis .

Roche launched , a compact molecular diagnostics system offering high throughput in a smaller lab setting. It’s designed for mid-volume laboratories and supports diagnostics for . Strategic Focus: Leadership in molecular and companion diagnostics . Investment in real-time PCR and digital pathology. Collaborations with pharma companies for personalized cancer diagnostics . Acquisitions such as TIB Molbiol to enhance test portfolios for emerging pathogens.



3. Abbott Laboratories

Headquarters: Illinois, USA

Illinois, USA Recent Development (Nov 2022):

Abbott introduced the ID NOW™ COVID-19 2.0 , a next-gen point-of-care molecular test that delivers results in under 13 minutes with improved sensitivity and usability, underscoring Abbott’s strength in rapid testing .

Abbott introduced the , a next-gen point-of-care molecular test that delivers results in under 13 minutes with improved sensitivity and usability, underscoring Abbott’s strength in . Strategic Focus: Leadership in point-of-care and self-testing devices . Broad IVD portfolio for infectious disease, diabetes, and cardiac markers. Strong focus on global accessibility , including emerging markets. Heavy investment in portable diagnostics and decentralized testing.



4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Headquarters: Massachusetts, USA

Massachusetts, USA Recent Development (June 2023):

Thermo Fisher introduced a CE-IVD marked real-time PCR kit for respiratory pathogens, including influenza and RSV, for use in Europe. This complements its growing menu of syndromic panels.

Thermo Fisher introduced a for respiratory pathogens, including influenza and RSV, for use in Europe. This complements its growing menu of syndromic panels. Strategic Focus: Expanding diagnostics for public health threats and rare diseases. Development of automated high-throughput PCR systems . Acquisitions (e.g., Mesa Biotech) to strengthen point-of-care capabilities. Emphasis on genomic and proteomic testing for precision medicine.



5. Qiagen N.V.

Headquarters: Hilden, Germany

Hilden, Germany Recent Development (April 2023):

Qiagen launched the QIAstat-Dx Rise , a scalable and automated syndromic testing system. It allows for simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens from a single sample and supports infection control efforts in hospital settings.

Qiagen launched the , a scalable and automated syndromic testing system. It allows for from a single sample and supports infection control efforts in hospital settings. Strategic Focus: Specialization in syndromic and molecular diagnostics . Building companion diagnostics in partnership with pharmaceutical companies. Enhancing reach in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics . Advancing sample-to-result solutions with minimal hands-on time.



This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (体外診断（IVD）医療機器市場), Korean (체외진단(IVD) 의료기기 시장), Chinese (体外诊断（IVD）医疗器械市场), French (Marché des dispositifs médicaux de diagnostic in vitro (DIV)), German (Markt für In-vitro-Diagnostika (IVDs)), and Italian (Mercato dei dispositivi medici per la diagnostica in vitro (IVD)), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64849/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivds-medical-device-market#request-a-sample

More Related Reports:

Disposable Puncture Biopsy Needle Market

The global disposable puncture biopsy needle market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, demonstrating robust growth driven by rising rates of chronic diseases and an increased emphasis on minimally invasive procedures. The market is projected to reach around $2.5 billion by 2034, translating into a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 8.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64884/disposable-puncture-biopsy-needle-market

Medical High-value Consumables Market

The global medical high-value consumables market is valued at approximately $45 billion, driven by increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions, heightened patient safety standards, and the expansion of minimally invasive surgical techniques. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $68 billion by 2034, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 4.5% during the forecast period of 2025–2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64395/global-medical-high-value-consumables-market

POCT Product and Devices Market

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market is valued at approximately $35 billion in 2024, driven by technological advancements and a growing emphasis on decentralizing healthcare. By 2034, the market is projected to reach around $60 billion, demonstrating significant growth opportunities. This trajectory implies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64377/global-poct-product-and-devices-market

Diagnostics PCR Market

The global diagnostics market for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is valued at approximately $11 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach around $19 billion by 2034. This growth represents a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/63836/global-diagnostics-pcr-market

Point-Of-Care Or Rapid Diagnostics Market

The global point-of-care (POC) or rapid diagnostics market is estimated to reach a value of approximately $45 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for quick and accurate diagnostic solutions in healthcare settings. The market is expected to exhibit robust growth, with a projected value of $85 billion by 2034, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/63724/global-point-of-care-or-rapid-diagnostics-market

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market

The global colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is valued at approximately $3.2 billion. It is projected to expand significantly, reaching around $5.9 billion by 2034, driven by a robust focus on personalized medicine and early disease detection. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/62893/global-colorectal-cancer-molecular-diagnostics-market

Fiber Optic Endoscope Market

The global fiber optic endoscope market is valued at approximately $2.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $4.5 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth opportunities. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/62691/global-fiber-optic-endoscope-market

Mesenchymal Stem Cell and Exosome Diagnostics and Therapies Market

The global market for Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) and Exosome Diagnostics and Therapies was valued at approximately $5.3 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach around $14.8 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth opportunities driven by advancements in regenerative medicine and increasing applications in clinical therapies. The market is expected to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61905/global-msenchymal-stem-cell-and-exosome-diagnostics-and-therapies-market

Allergy Diagnostics Market

The global allergy diagnostics market is valued at approximately $6.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand to around $11.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61861/global-allergy-diagnostics-market

Digital Diagnostics Future Trends and Innovations

The global digital diagnostics market is projected to reach approximately $10.5 billion in 2024, fueled by advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. From 2025 to 2034, the market is anticipated to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%, reaching an estimated value of $34 billion by 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61497/global-digital-diagnostics-market

Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics Future Trends

The global home-care monitoring and diagnostics market is valued at approximately $25 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a significant increase to around $55 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61350/global-home-care-monitoring-and-diagnostics-market

Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

The global liver disease diagnostics market is projected to reach approximately $8.5 billion in 2024, driven by an increasing prevalence of liver diseases, rising awareness of early detection, and technological advancements in diagnostic procedures. The market is set to expand significantly during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, with a projected market value of around $14.2 billion by 2034. This growth translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/60402/global-liver-disease-diagnostics-market

POCT Molecular Diagnostics Technology Market

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Molecular Diagnostics market is valued at approximately $6.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to grow to around $14.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/60248/global-poct-molecular-diagnostics-technology-market

Medical Device and Diagnostics Market

The global medical device and diagnostics market is projected to reach a value of approximately $570 billion in 2024, driven by technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure, and an aging population demanding innovative solutions. The market is expected to witness significant growth, with a projected value of around $950 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59790/global-medical-device-and-diagnostics-market

Dermatology Diagnostics Imaging Devices Market

The global dermatology diagnostics imaging devices market is valued at approximately $3.1 billion in 2024, with a promising trajectory expected to reach around $5.6 billion by 2034. This reflects a robust CAGR of approximately 6.4% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59785/global-dermatology-diagnostics-imaging-devices-market

Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma Biotech and Diagnostics Future Trends

The global market for co-development partnering agreements in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostics sectors is valued at approximately $25 billion in 2024. This market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, projecting a market value of around $45 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59680/global-co-development-partnering-terms-and-agreements-in-pharma-biotech-and-diagnostics-market

Inflammation Test Kit Future Trends and Innovations

The global inflammation test kit market is projected to reach a value of approximately $2.5 billion in 2024. Anticipating robust growth, it is expected to expand significantly, reaching around $4.6 billion by 2034. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the 2025–2034 forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59607/global-inflammation-test-kit-market

Portable Digital X-ray System Market

The global portable digital X-ray system market is valued at approximately $1.5 billion. This sector is anticipated to expand significantly, with a projected market value reaching $3 billion by 2034. This indicates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59346/global-portable-digital-x-ray-system-market

Sleep Diagnostics Equipment Future Trends

The global sleep diagnostics equipment market is poised for significant growth, valued at approximately $10.5 billion in 2024. Forecasts indicate this market could reach around $15.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.7% during the period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59128/global-sleep-diagnostics-equipment-market

Medical Flow Cytometer Market

The global medical flow cytometer market is valued at approximately $4.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $7.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/58853/global-medical-flow-cytometer-market

Contact Data Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.