NY Top Docs Approves Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group For 2025

Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved 13 specialists at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group for 2025.

CARMEL, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group has earned recognition from NY Top Docs for 2025, highlighting their continued excellence in orthopedic care across New York. Known for their expertise in treating a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, the group was selected based on a rigorous merit-based review.Since 1988, Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group has been a trusted provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, with convenient locations in Carmel, Newburgh, Mount Kisco, Fishkill, NY, and Danbury, CT. Their board-certified physicians, trained at leading medical institutions, offer advanced treatment for conditions affecting the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, ankle, and spine—delivering top-tier care throughout the Hudson Valley.The following physicians have been reviewed and approved as NY Top Docs for 2025:Dr. Joel S. BuchalterDr. Victor KhabieDr. Alan N. BermanDr. Vincent R. CarlesiDr. Scott GrayDr. Daniel R. HowardDr. Ezriel Edward KornelDr. Scott M. LevinDr. Yariv MaghenDr. Andrew M. PeretzDr. Matthew RogellDr. Daniel C. SmithDr. Stuart T. StylesSomers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group also offers on-site digital X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound services for fast diagnosis and treatment planning. Their specialties include sports medicine, hand surgery, joint replacement, minimally invasive spine surgery, and non-surgical treatments like PRP therapy, stem cell treatments, and steroid injections, making them one of the best orthopedic surgeons in the Hudson Valley.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 845-278-8400 or visit their website: https://www.somersortho.com/ ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

