NY Top Docs Approves Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group For 2025
NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved 13 specialists at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group for 2025.CARMEL, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group has earned recognition from NY Top Docs for 2025, highlighting their continued excellence in orthopedic care across New York. Known for their expertise in treating a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, the group was selected based on a rigorous merit-based review.
Since 1988, Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group has been a trusted provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, with convenient locations in Carmel, Newburgh, Mount Kisco, Fishkill, NY, and Danbury, CT. Their board-certified physicians, trained at leading medical institutions, offer advanced treatment for conditions affecting the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, ankle, and spine—delivering top-tier care throughout the Hudson Valley.
The following physicians have been reviewed and approved as NY Top Docs for 2025:
Dr. Joel S. Buchalter
Dr. Victor Khabie
Dr. Alan N. Berman
Dr. Vincent R. Carlesi
Dr. Scott Gray
Dr. Daniel R. Howard
Dr. Ezriel Edward Kornel
Dr. Scott M. Levin
Dr. Yariv Maghen
Dr. Andrew M. Peretz
Dr. Matthew Rogell
Dr. Daniel C. Smith
Dr. Stuart T. Styles
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group also offers on-site digital X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound services for fast diagnosis and treatment planning. Their specialties include sports medicine, hand surgery, joint replacement, minimally invasive spine surgery, and non-surgical treatments like PRP therapy, stem cell treatments, and steroid injections, making them one of the best orthopedic surgeons in the Hudson Valley.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 845-278-8400 or visit their website: https://www.somersortho.com/
----
About Us
NY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Desiree Cruz
USA Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.