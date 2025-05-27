BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – INZY), TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE - TXNM), Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American - SVT), Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – PTIX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE - TXNM)

Under the terms of the agreement, TXNM Energy will be acquired by Blackstone Infrastructure for $61.25 per share in cash, reflecting a total enterprise value of $11.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the TXNM Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/txnm-energy-inc-nyse-txnm/.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – INZY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Inozyme Pharma will be acquired by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin”) (Nasdaq – BMRN) for $4.00 per Inozyme Pharma share in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of approximately $270 million. The investigation concerns whether the Inozyme Pharma Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inozyme-pharma-inc-nasdaq-inzy/.

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American - SVT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Servotronics will be acquired by TransDigm for $38.50 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $110 million. The investigation concerns whether the Servotronics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/servotronics-inc-nyse-american-svt/.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – PTIX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Protagenic Therapeutics will be acquired by Phytanix Bio Inc. (“Phytanix”) Ownership of the combined company will be approximately 35% for Protagenic Therapeutics stockholders and approximately 65% for Phytanix stockholders. The investigation concerns whether the Protagenic Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/protagenic-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-ptix/.

