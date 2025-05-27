New Survey Shows Physician Appointment Wait Times Surge: 19% Since 2022, 48% Since 2004

DALLAS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time required to schedule a physician appointment in 15 major metropolitan areas has increased by 19% since 2022 and by 48% since 2004, according to a new survey conducted by AMN Healthcare, the nation's leading healthcare workforce solutions company.

The 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times reveals that it now takes an average of 31 days to schedule a physician appointment in 15 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. This is an increase from 26 days in 2022, the last year the survey was conducted, and from 21 days in 2004, the first year the survey was conducted.

"Average physician appointment wait times are the longest they have been since we began conducting the survey in 2004," said Leah Grant, president of AMN Healthcare's Physician Solutions division (formerly known as Merritt Hawkins). "Longer physician appointment wait times are a significant indicator that the nation is experiencing a growing shortage of physicians."

The survey tracked average new patient physician appointment wait times in six specialties: obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, dermatology, gastroenterology, and family medicine. Average physician appointment wait times in the six specialties include:

Obstetrics/Gynecology - 42 days, up 33% since 2022 and up 79% since 2004.

Gastroenterology - 40 days (gastroenterology was added to the survey in 2025).

Dermatology - 36.5 days, up 6% since 2022 and up 50% since 2004.

Cardiology - 33 days, up 23% from 2022 and up 74% since 2004.

Family Medicine - 23.5 days, up 14% since 2022 and up 16% since 2009, the first year family medicine was included in the survey.

Orthopedic Surgery - 12 days, down 29% since 2022 and down 29% since 2004.

Average physician appointment wait times for all specialties vary by metropolitan area. Boston has the longest average physician appointment wait time at 65 days, while Atlanta has the shortest at 12 days.

The metropolitan areas included in the survey have some of the highest physician-to-population ratios in the country. According to Grant, if patients are having difficulty scheduling appointments in these highly populated areas, it can be assumed that access to physicians may be even more problematic in areas with fewer physicians.

“It’s a sobering sign for the rest of the country when even patients in large cities must wait weeks to see a physician,” Grant said.

Physician appointment wait times can vary widely depending on the specialty and metropolitan area. Wait times can range from as short as one day to as long as 291 days for a dermatology appointment in Portland, Oregon, as long as 231 days for an obstetrics/gynecology appointment in Boston, as long as 208 days for a gastroenterology appointment in Detroit, and as long as 175 days for a cardiology appointment in Washington, D.C.

Physician Medicare and Medicaid Acceptance Rates

The survey also indicates that 82% of physicians in the 15 major metropolitan markets accept Medicare as a form of payment. Boston has the highest number of physicians accepting Medicare at 94%, while Atlanta has the lowest at 68%.

By contrast, only 53% of physicians in the 15 metropolitan areas accept Medicaid as a form of payment. Detroit has the highest number of physicians accepting Medicaid at 85%, while New York has the lowest at 28%.

“The type of health insurance patients have may impact their access to physicians,” said Leah Grant. “While Medicare is widely accepted by physicians, Medicaid is less so.”

The survey includes data from 1,391 physician offices located in 15 metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minnesota, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. To view AMN Healthcare’s 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/83050962/.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

