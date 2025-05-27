Referendum, CGIL renews its call to vote for work and rights

ROME, ITALY, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the June 8–9 referendums, the CGIL is strongly renewing its appeal to all citizens: going to vote is an act of freedom and democratic participation. Voters will be asked to decide on five referendum questions, focusing on crucial issues related to labor, justice, and social rights.

“Not voting is a serious political mistake,” said Maurizio Landini, General Secretary of CGIL. “Voting means freedom, it means responsibility. With this campaign, we want to give people back the power to decide about their own lives and open a new chapter where the rights of everyone are once again at the heart of the political agenda. Those who call for abstention are not just wrong — they deny the chance for the necessary change. Democracy only lives if people participate.”

As the main promoter of the referendum campaign, CGIL is supported by a broad social and cultural front: associations, political forces, artists, academics, and civil society leaders, all working together to break through the silence in the media and fight the lack of information that is threatening to obscure a consultation of great importance for the country.

Many political figures have voiced concern over the lack of public awareness and the risk of low voter turnout. Democratic Party Secretary Elly Schlein said, “Reaching the quorum is possible, but it will take a collective effort to inform and mobilize people.” Similarly, Nicola Fratoianni, Secretary of Sinistra Italiana, denounced the choice of some parties to remain silent or explicitly call for abstention.

Riccardo Magi, Secretary of Più Europa, pointed out that many Italians are willing to vote but are unaware of the referendum date, blaming the government for trying to silence a democratic mobilization. Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, also called for participation, urging citizens not to step back: “Anyone who wants more protections at work must go vote. Otherwise, the same few will continue to decide everything, and inequality will keep growing.”

CGIL will continue its mobilization until the very last day, with initiatives across Italy to inform, raise awareness, and bring as many people as possible to the polls.

“Voting ‘Yes’ to the five referendum questions on June 8 and 9 means ending job insecurity, ending workplace deaths, ending unfair dismissals. It means putting dignity and rights back at the center — because change comes through voting,” Landini added, underscoring the importance of this consultation for the country’s future.

