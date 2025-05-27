Submit Release
Minister Ronald Lamola arrives Uganda to participate in a High-Level Meeting focusing on peace in the DRC, Sudan and South Sudan

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, is in Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the 12th High-Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) of the Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), scheduled to take place on 28 May 2025.

The PSC Framework is an initiative aimed at addressing the structural causes of instability and recurring cycles of conflict in the eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region. It outlines a set of commitments divided between the DRC, neighbouring countries, regional and international actors.

The ROM is the primary decision-making body of the PSC Framework and meets annually to take stock of the implementation of these commitments.

The Summit will take place against the backdrop of the deteriorating political, humanitarian and security situation in the eastern DRC. The situation has been compounded by the resurgence and continuing territorial acquisition and expansion by the March 23 Movement (M23)/Congo River Alliance supported by some external actors that has led to many deaths, humanitarian crises and heightened tensions within the region.

The ROM is expected to adopt an Action Plan that will revitalise the PSC Framework since its formal adoption and signing, in February 2013.

The Summit will also reflect on the current deadly conflict in Sudan and worrisome political situation in South Sudan.

As a signatory to the PSC Framework, South Africa will continue to support the full implementation of the PSC Framework in addressing the above-mentioned challenges.

