Viral Coin Launches the First-Ever TikTok-to-Token Blockchain DApp on Solana

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Coin, the revolutionary new DApp built on Solana, has officially launched, becoming the first platform to directly link TikTok virality with on-chain token creation. With a simple comment and a tag to @ViralCoinApp, any user can now tokenize a viral moment and instantly launch a memecoin—no coding, no wallet setup, and no delay.





This groundbreaking integration makes Viral Coin the first project to seamlessly bridge Gen-Z’s favorite platform, TikTok, with the growing world of Web3. Viral Coin aims to be the go-to gateway for creating and trading trend-based tokens, unlocking a new era where memes are not only culturally significant but economically tradable in real time.

How It Works:

Comment on any TikTok video with @ViralCoinApp and a relevant trend/meme. Viral Coin’s system automatically detects the comment, generates a token, and deploys it instantly on Pump.fun . The coin is immediately live for trading—no further steps required.



This is the first time in crypto history that memecoins can be incubated directly at the source of their virality. Whether it’s a trending dance, a meme sound, or a viral moment, Viral Coin turns internet culture into financial opportunity, literally overnight.

What’s Next?

An official Viral Coin dashboard is set to release shortly after launch, allowing users to easily view, track, and analyze all Viral Coin tokens. The dashboard will include:

The TikTok user who initiated the coin

Smart contract addresses

Link to the original TikTok video

Market activity and analytics



This will make Viral Coin not only a powerful launchpad for tokens but also a rich data hub for meme-based market trends.

Viral Coin’s mission is simple: tokenize culture. By empowering anyone to instantly launch a coin from a social trend, it redefines how memes, moments, and movements are monetized in the Web3 era.

Website: viralcoin.app

TikTok: @ViralCoinApp

Twitter/X: @ViralCoinApp

Contact:

Shane Franklin

contact@viralcoin.app

From meme to market—Viral Coin makes virality tradable.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Viral Coin The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b4b777e-90e0-4712-a461-23c916dad301

Viral Coin Viral Coin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.