Toppoint Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with Chinese Air Cargo Leader Jinyangcheng to Expand Global Freight Capabilities

Memorandum of Understanding Establishes Framework for Transpacific Collaboration; Initial Focus on JFK Airport (JFK) in New York with Expansion Planned for Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), and Chicago (ORD) Airports, as well as International Operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

North Wales, PA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP), a leading provider of integrated logistics and transportation services, today announced that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Jinyangcheng, a prominent air cargo company headquartered in Guangzhou, China, to explore joint opportunities in inbound and outbound air freight operations.

The MOU establishes a framework for strategic cooperation, starting with cargo movement through John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City, with plans to establish key logistics hubs at Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), and Chicago (ORD) airports, as well as international operations planned at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

“This agreement represents a significant step in our international expansion efforts and reflects our continued commitment to global growth and operational excellence,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “By partnering with Jinyangcheng, a respected leader in transpacific air cargo logistics, we are positioned to enhance our global service capabilities, streamline freight movement across key corridors, and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate and exchange logistics strategies and operational data to identify synergy opportunities in cross-border air freight services. This includes analyzing freight flows, ground support operations, and value-added services that will allow both companies to better serve customers on a global scale.

Mr. Huang Yongqiang, CEO of Jinyangcheng, added, “Partnering with a publicly traded company like Toppoint Holdings is a meaningful step toward creating a more agile and efficient air cargo network between China and the United States. We are excited to explore how this relationship can evolve into a long-term strategic partnership."

This agreement marks an important step in Toppoint’s international expansion strategy and supports its vision to become a preferred logistics enabler connecting key global trade corridors.

About Jinyangcheng

Jinyangcheng is an international air cargo logistics company based in Guangzhou, China, specializing in high-volume air freight services between China and global trade hubs. The company offers a broad range of cargo handling, customs, and logistics services, with a reputation for speed, compliance, and scalable operations.

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, and imports, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

