Stargaze Appoints Acclaimed Casting Directors Sharon Lieblein and Jamie Snow to Board of Directors

Entertainment Industry Veterans Bring Expertise in Talent Discovery and Development to Stargaze’s Expanding Platform Ahead of 2025 Relaunch

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTC PK: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, has appointed acclaimed casting directors Sharon Lieblein and Jamie Snow as independent directors on its Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2025. Their appointments further strengthen Stargaze’s leadership team as the Company accelerates its momentum ahead of its planned 2025 app relaunch.

Stargaze’s Board of Directors now consists of Lieblein and Snow as independent directors, joining previously announced members Stuart Alexander, Steve Mandell, and Antonio Dutra.

Board of Director Additions:

Sharon Lieblein, CSA – Sharon Lieblein is an Artios-winning casting director with over two decades of experience. She has been instrumental in casting high-profile projects such as “iCarly,” “Victorious,” and “Drake and Josh,” and is credited with helping discover talents including Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove, and Victoria Justice, among others. Lieblein previously held leadership positions at Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, where she oversaw talent casting for live-action series and movies. Before that, she worked both independently and as an in-house casting director on various feature and television projects. A member of the Television Academy since 1996, Lieblein is currently in her second term as Vice Chair of the Academy (2022-26). She has also served as secretary and governor of the Casting Peer Group and Membership Committee Chair. Additionally, she spent 20 years as chair and vice chair of the Looking Ahead program of the Entertainment Community Fund (FKA The Actor’s Fund), which supports young performers ages 9 to 18.

Jamie Snow, CSA – Jamie Snow is a renowned Los Angeles-based casting director known for her work in numerous hit TV series and movies. Snow began her career as a young actor, with credits including “The Amanda Show,” “Victorious,” and “iCarly.” After earning a degree in dramatic arts from the University of Southern California, she transitioned into casting and became a co-founder and partner at Bullock & Snow Casting alongside fellow Stargaze advisor Krisha Bullock , which has received multiple accolades, including the Seymour Heller Award for Youth Television Casting Director(s) of the Year. Snow has used her knowledge in front of the camera to help guide actors from behind the camera. Her recent credits include casting for “Henry Danger: The Movie,” “Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” “Side Hustle,” and “Zoey 102.” She is currently casting “Hollywood Arts.”



“On behalf of the leadership team at Stargaze, it is my pleasure to welcome Sharon and Jamie to our Board of Directors,” said Steve Mandell, CEO of Stargaze. “Sharon and Jamie bring an unmatched depth of experience and passion for talent discovery, not to mention a rich portfolio of success throughout their careers and multiple decades of experience. Their addition to our incredible Board of Directors strengthens our ability to connect creators with the right opportunities and will help guide the platform's next phase of growth as we prepare for the app relaunch in 2025.”

In conjunction with these appointments, Stargaze also announced today that it has amended and restated its bylaws to reflect the Company’s evolving structure and strategic direction as it moves closer to its 2025 app relaunch.

Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, the platform, now known as Stargaze, aims to create a more transparent and accessible pathway for aspiring entertainers to break into film, television, stage, and music. To date, Stargaze has facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting emerging talent with industry professionals.

The refreshed app, developed in collaboration with Big Human—the agency behind Vine and other successful platforms—will introduce innovative features designed to amplify exposure and strengthen industry connections for emerging talent.

For more information about Stargaze, visit www.stargazestage.com .

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into the entertainment industry. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated relaunch of its app expected in late spring/early summer 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today’s digital-first landscape.

