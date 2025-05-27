rEvolution Appoints Brian Gabriel as Vice President of Marketing Communications

Industry veteran joins rEvolution to spearhead global integrated marketing and communications campaigns bringing over 16 years of marketing leadership across sports, CPG, and entertainment sectors

CHICAGO, IL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rEvolution, the global leader in sports marketing, is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Gabriel as its new Vice President of Marketing Communications (VP, Marcom). With over 16 years of public relations and integrated marketing experience across global consumer, sports, and entertainment brands, Brian joins rEvolution with a proven track record of driving transformative growth and leading award-winning campaigns that delivered demonstrable results with significant cultural relevance.

Brian will be responsible for strategic development and execution of integrated marketing and communications campaigns that drive brand awareness, engagement, and business results for rEvolution’s clients.

“Brian brings extensive leadership experience to the marketing communications role,” said Linden White, EVP Account Management and Integrated Services at rEvolution. “His strategic mindset, collaborative leadership style, and history of delivering exceptional results for some of the world’s biggest brands make him the ideal candidate to guide our Marketing Communications team and elevate the agency’s presence in the sports marketing space.”

Brian brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Client Experience – CPG and Sports at Weber Shandwick Worldwide, where he led high-impact campaigns including the Pop-Tarts Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He also led strategic communications for key title sponsors of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events, as well as the 43rd Ryder Cup, contributing to record-breaking attendance.

Brian’s work has been recognized globally, earning the 2024 Cannes Lions Grand Prix, 2024 Sports Business Awards - Brand Activation of the Year, and Clio Grand Awards, a testament to his ability to create culturally significant and business-driven campaigns.

“Joining rEvolution is an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of storytelling and innovation in the sports marketing world,” said Brian Gabriel. “This agency’s deep-rooted passion for sport, impressive client roster, and commitment to creative excellence aligns perfectly with my vision for integrated communications. I’m excited to help drive the next chapter of growth—for our clients and for the agency.”

rEvolution is a global, independent and full-service sports marketing agency for brands comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. At scale, it is a one-of-a-kind agency connecting brands to fans that drive business performance. For more information, visit revolutionworld.com.

