Beyond Diversity™, the Groundbreaking Racial Equity Experience, Marks Its 30th Anniversary Co-Hosted by the LBJ Foundation

Two-Day Event Led by Glenn Singleton, Founder & CEO of Courageous Conversation®, to Reimagine Diversity Training and Advance Racial Equity

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Diversity™, the groundbreaking racial equity experience created by Glenn Singleton, Founder and CEO of Courageous Conversation®, commemorates its 30th anniversary with a two-day event co-hosted by the LBJ Foundation in Austin, Texas, on June 17–18, 2025.

Led by Singleton, this curated, one-of-a-kind experience reimagines Beyond Diversity™ not just as a typical training - but as a reckoning, a reflection, and a movement. From classrooms to boardrooms, Beyond Diversity™ is one of the most respected and widely used racial equity trainings and has equipped hundreds of thousands of people worldwide to confront systemic racism and lead with courage.

The Beyond Diversity™ 30th anniversary event will bring together educators, equity leaders, public officials, and community changemakers for exercises, discussions, and a special opportunity to engage with the unique artifacts of the LBJ Presidential Library. Topics explored include: racial self-awareness and identity, the history of race relations in the U.S., how systemic racism operates through policy and institutions, the impact of media and misinformation, and how to apply the Courageous Conversation® framework to lead in anti-racism work and drive change.

Notable guest speakers include: Steve Adler, former Mayor of Austin; Mark K. Updegrove, President & CEO of the LBJ Foundation; Colette Pierce Burnette, former President of Huston-Tillotson University; Ashton Cumberbatch, Jr., President/Co-Founder of Equidad ATX; Dr. Peniel Joseph, Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, LBJ School of Public Affairs; Janet Perkins, Singleton’s mother and inspiration behind Courageous Conversation®, among others.

“We’ve reached a critical moment where reflection is no longer enough - we must be bold, outspoken and courageous in the face of the current threats to our livelihoods, our communities and our democracy,” said Singleton. “Just as President Johnson advanced civil rights in the ‘60s, we face an era where retreating from anti-racism will not erase the stark realities of racial disparity. For 30 years, we’ve remained steadfast in the pursuit of equity and now more than ever, we must stay vigilant and committed to achieving lasting systemic change.”

“President Johnson believed that equality and justice were the cornerstones of a great society,” said Mark K. Updegrove. “Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Beyond Diversity™ is a powerful extension of that legacy, and we’re honored to partner with Glenn Singleton—a longtime collaborator and visionary leader in racial equity.”

For more information, visit www.courageousconversation.com and to register for the event, go to https://web.cvent.com/event/b48e3c32-05e8-420f-ae96-cc6b2ee96920/summary

About Glenn Singleton

Glenn E. Singleton is a globally recognized author, strategist, and racial equity leader with over 30 years of experience. As the creator of Courageous Conversation® and Beyond Diversity™, he has trained hundreds of thousands of people and advised top organizations including Google, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Wieden+Kennedy, 21st Century Fox, the New York Department of Education, and the New Zealand Ministry of Education.

Singleton has been honored with numerous awards, including the Adweek/AdColor Champion Award, Ad Age Creativity Awards’ Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year, and the National Speech and Debate Association’s Communicator of the Year. He serves as Board Chair of the Courageous Conversation Global Foundation and is the author of the widely acclaimed book Courageous Conversations About Race.

