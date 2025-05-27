Food Traceability Market Growth | Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Food Traceability Market

The Global Food Traceability Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecasting period 2024-2031.

The Food Traceability Market is growing due to rising food safety concerns, regulatory mandates, and demand for transparency across the global food supply chain.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview: Food Traceability Market is the capacity to track and monitor food products along the supply chain, from manufacturing and processing to distribution. This approach is critical for ensuring food safety, facilitating quick product recalls, and increasing consumer trust. The growth of the food traceability market is primarily driven by stringent regulatory requirements such as the United States Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and the European Union's General Food Law, both of which demand comprehensive traceability protocols.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/food-traceability-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Regulatory Compliance: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter food safety laws, compelling companies to adopt robust traceability solutions.Consumer Demand: There's a growing preference for ethically sourced, organic, and non-GMO products, necessitating transparent supply chains.Technological Integration: Advancements in blockchain, IoT, RFID, and AI are enhancing real-time monitoring and data sharing across complex supply chains.Sustainability Initiatives: Traceability systems are instrumental in promoting sustainable practices by reducing food waste and ensuring responsible sourcing.Market Segmentation:By TechnologyRFIDBarcodeInfrared TechnologyBiometricNear Field Communication (NFC)Others.By EquipmentSensorsTags & LabelsThermal PrintersScanners.By ApplicationMeat and PoultrySea FoodDairy ProductsBeveragesOthers.By End UserFood ManufacturersFood RetailersWarehouseOthers.By RegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaGeographical Market Share.North America: Leading the market with a projected 32.2% share by 2025, driven by stringent regulations and the presence of major food corporations.Asia-Pacific: Expected to account for 21.5% of the market share in 2025, showcasing the fastest growth rate due to increasing food safety concerns and regulatory reforms.Europe: Holding over 32.5% market share in 2024, Europe's leadership is attributed to strict regulatory frameworks and consumer demand for transparency.Key Market Players:Prominent companies shaping the food traceability landscape include:Cognex CorporationHoneywell International IncC.H. Robinson IncMotorola Solutions, Inc.Zebra Technologies CorporationMASS GroupSGS SAInternational Business Machines CorporationVerify TechnologiesMETTLER TOLEDO.Recent Developments in the USA and JapanUnited States:FDA's Food Traceability Final Rule: Set to be implemented on January 20, 2026, this rule aims to improve food safety by enhancing traceability recordkeeping for foods on the Food Traceability List. However, significant confusion exists among producers and sellers regarding the rule’s implementation.Public-Private Traceability Partnership: In September 2024, a collaboration between the FDA and industry stakeholders was formed to address gaps in the Food Traceability Rule, aiming to define a shared vision for food traceability.Japan:Blockchain Adoption: Japanese companies are increasingly integrating blockchain technology into their supply chains to enhance transparency and authenticity, particularly in response to heightened consumer scrutiny.IoT and RFID Implementation: The adoption of IoT sensors and RFID technology is revolutionizing food traceability in Japan, facilitating real-time tracking and improving product quality and safety.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Future Outlook:The food traceability market is poised for continued growth as stakeholders across the supply chain prioritize safety, transparency, and sustainability. Ongoing technological advancements and regulatory developments will further shape the market, offering new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.Related Reports:

