Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Accelerates Amid Innovation, Policy Support, and R&D Deals | DataM Intelligence

Lung cancer therapeutics market booming with 10.5% CAGR through 2031, fueled by advances in immunotherapy, diagnostics, and global industry partnerships.

The lung cancer therapeutics market, valued at USD 27.2B in 2022, is set to nearly double to USD 59.5B by 2030, growing at a strong CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2031” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lung cancer therapeutics market reached a value of USD 27.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately USD 59.5 billion by 2031. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. Multiple factors are contributing to this upward trend, including rising lung cancer prevalence, technological progress in drug development, and increased healthcare spending across key regions.Lung cancer remains one of the most diagnosed and deadliest cancers globally, accounting for a major portion of cancer-related deaths. As patient outcomes improve with precision medicine and immunotherapy, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare systems are investing more aggressively in advanced treatment options.

Market Drivers and Therapeutic Landscape

The market is being driven primarily by the rising global incidence of lung cancer, attributed to smoking, pollution, occupational exposure to hazardous substances, and genetic predisposition. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) represents the most common type, covering around 85% of all lung cancer cases.

Targeted therapies and immunotherapies have significantly transformed the treatment landscape in recent years. Monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and immune checkpoint inhibitors have become cornerstones of therapy, especially for advanced and metastatic stages. Companies are focusing on developing treatments that target EGFR, ALK, and PD-L1 pathways to provide more personalized care.Another growth driver is the increased availability of diagnostic tools, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsies, which help match patients with the most effective therapies faster. Additionally, regulatory authorities in regions like the U.S., EU, and Japan are streamlining drug approval processes for breakthrough therapies, speeding up time-to-market.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America holds the largest market share due to the high prevalence of lung cancer in the U.S., advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a strong pipeline of innovative therapies. The U.S. government and private sector are heavily investing in cancer research and fast-tracking clinical trials for new therapies. Moreover, insurance coverage and widespread access to modern therapies have supported market growth in the region.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is set to lead as the fastest-growing market for lung cancer therapeutics. Countries like Japan, China, and India are witnessing a surge in lung cancer cases, partly due to urbanization, smoking prevalence, and pollution. Government-led initiatives to increase early diagnosis, public awareness, and reimbursement of advanced therapies are contributing to market expansion.Japan, in particular, stands out for its proactive stance on precision oncology and approval of cutting-edge immunotherapies.Key Players in the MarketMajor pharmaceutical players are actively shaping the competitive landscape through R&D, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches. Notable companies include:PfizerMerck & CoAmgen Inc.AstraZenecaBoehringer IngelheimBristol-Myers Squibb CompanyNovartis AGEli Lilly and CompanyHoffmann-La RocheAbbvie, IncThese companies are focusing on expanding their drug portfolios with a strong emphasis on immuno-oncology and targeted therapies. Multiple drugs in late-stage pipelines are expected to receive regulatory approvals within the next few years.Latest News: USAIn a significant move within the lung cancer therapeutics landscape, Pfizer made headlines in May 2025 by entering into a multi-billion-dollar licensing agreement with Chinese biotech firm 3SBio. Valued at up to USD 6 billion, the deal grants Pfizer the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize SSGJ-707, a promising bispecific antibody, outside of China. This development marks a strategic push by Pfizer to strengthen its oncology pipeline, particularly in the field of advanced lung cancer therapies. The partnership not only highlights growing U.S.-Asia biotech collaborations but also reflects a broader industry trend of targeting difficult-to-treat cancers with next-generation biologics. The drug targets PD-1 and VEGF, crucial proteins in cancer progression, and is undergoing trials for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).Pfizer’s initial USD 1.25 billion upfront payment and USD 100 million equity investment underscore the growing interest in bispecific antibodies that promise better efficacy with fewer side effects. Analysts see this move as part of Pfizer’s broader strategy to replenish its oncology pipeline amid growing competition and expiring patents.Latest News: JapanIn September 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Merck’s KEYTRUDA(pembrolizumab) for use in early-stage NSCLC patients in the perioperative setting. The approval was based on the promising results of the KEYNOTE-671 study, which demonstrated significantly improved disease-free survival when pembrolizumab was used before and after surgery. This marks a significant shift in lung cancer treatment strategy in Japan, emphasizing earlier intervention with immunotherapy.Further, Taiho Pharmaceutical and Haihe Biopharma secured approval in June 2024 for HAIYITAN, a novel therapeutic agent aimed at treating late-stage NSCLC. The Japanese affiliate of Haihe Biopharma is set to lead local distribution, targeting a patient population previously underserved by conventional treatments.Japan is also investing in national genomic testing frameworks such as the SCRUM-Japan project, which helps match patients to clinical trials based on their tumor profiles. These initiatives position Japan as a leader in personalized lung cancer care in the Asia-Pacific region.Market Segmentation:By Treatment: Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Others.By Disease Type: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC).By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other.By Region: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.ConclusionThe global lung cancer therapeutics market is experiencing a major shift, driven by innovation, rising awareness, and favorable regulatory support. With a projected CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2031, the market is expected to nearly double in value by 2030, offering significant opportunities for both patients and stakeholders.As countries like the U.S. and Japan push the frontiers of immunotherapy and precision oncology, global access to cutting-edge lung cancer treatments is likely to improve. The continued evolution of diagnostics, drug development, and cross-border collaborations will be critical in reducing the global burden of lung cancer over the next decade.

