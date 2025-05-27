Water and Sanitation hosts National Water Prize Competition, 29 to 30 May

The Department of Water and Sanitation, through its Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP), will host the National South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) competition from 29 to 30 May 2025 at the Protea Hotel Rhodesfield in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

The SAYWP is a science and technology-based competition coordinated by the Department of Water and Sanitation. The competition begins at the provincial level and progresses to the national stage, where the top learners compete for the chance to represent South Africa at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) in Stockholm, Sweden, alongside participants from over 30 countries worldwide.

Presented in partnership with the Stockholm International Water Institute, the SAYWP aims to empower young South Africans to become future leaders in water resource management. The competition challenges Grade 9 to 11 learners, studying Mathematics and Physical Science, to identify real-life water, sanitation, or environmental issues in their communities and propose innovative awareness campaigns or technical solutions.

This initiative forms part of the Department’s broader WSEP, which raises awareness and promotes behavioural change on critical issues such as water use efficiency, water quality monitoring, conservation of natural resources, hygiene and health education, and the impact of invasive alien species. It also seeks to address the growing skills gap in the water sector by encouraging youth to pursue careers in water and sanitation-related fields.

Prizes for top learners include bursaries and laptops, with the national winner earning the prestigious opportunity to represent South Africa at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

DAY 1: Careers dinner

Date: 29 May 2025

Venue: Kempton Park Protea Hotel, Rhodesfield

Time: 17:00 – 20:00

DAY 2: National competitions

Date: 30 May 2025

Venue: Kempton Park Protea Hotel, Rhodesfield

Time: 08:30 to 16:30

For media confirmations, contact Maria Lebese on 082 611 9264/ Lebesem@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

