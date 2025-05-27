Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosts Roundtable on Political and Administrative Interface, 30 May

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 30 May 2025, lead a Roundtable on Strengthening the Political and Administrative Interface. The engagement forms part of broader efforts by The Presidency to support the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030, which emphasises the need for a capable and developmental state to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

The Roundtable will help advance the work of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), which the Deputy President chairs. The HRDC plays a crucial role in building a capable developmental state in South Africa by focusing on skills development, aligning human resource development strategies with the National Development Plan, as well as promoting professionalisation of the Public Service.

The Roundtable will bring together senior Government Officials, Organised Business, Organised Labour, Civil Society and Academia, to discuss challenges, best practices, and solutions to enhance effective governance and implement national priorities.

Since 1994, South Africa has been on a path of balancing state intervention with market-driven growth through policies such as the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) and later Growth, Employment And Redistribution (GEAR) policy as the two most prominent ones. However, globalisation and the dominance of certain (neoliberal) economic policy influences continue to pose challenges to state capacity and transformative development.

Despite these challenges, South Africa has continued efforts to build its state capacity and pursue pro-poor policies so as to address the gaping inequalities and the legacy of apartheid.

The Roundtable is therefore a crucial step towards achieving the strategic priorities set out by the Seventh Administration, which are driving inclusive growth and job creation; reducing poverty and tackling high cost of living, as well as building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

