Strongline returns to market, signs deal with QLog to ensure leading staff duress offering is available to health systems around the country

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure announced today a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with QLog, a leading Israeli innovator in real-time location systems (RTLS) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technologies for healthcare. Under the agreement, QLog technology will power the Strongline Enterprise Visibility Platform (EVP), Commure’s staff duress, RTLS, and smart hospital workflow offering.

QLog brings over eight years of expertise building and deploying RTLS and duress applications in hospital settings around the world. The company holds a foundational patent in the space – WO2022/054055A1, titled “Indoor Real-Time Location System (RTLS) and Method of Operating Thereof” – issued in 2021 and central to many global RTLS implementations.

Strongline currently protects more than 230,000 healthcare professionals across the United States and is the fastest-growing staff safety and RTLS platform in the country. Leading health systems nationwide rely on Strongline to safeguard their staff and optimize location-based workflows.

The collaboration ensures that while a legacy contractual dispute is resolved in the courts, Commure’s Strongline offering, including sales, implementation, and operations, can continue delivering uninterrupted staff duress and RTLS services to hospitals in need.

“This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that frontline caregivers remain protected at all times,” said Dan Warner, SVP and General Manager at Commure. “QLog’s technology is best-in-class, and their deep domain experience makes them an ideal partner as we evolve the Strongline platform into its next chapter with reliability at its core.”

“We are excited to join forces with Commure and support Strongline’s mission to keep healthcare workers safe,” said Amit Lehavi, CEO of QLog. “Our team has spent nearly a decade building precise, scalable RTLS and BLE infrastructure for healthcare, and we look forward to seeing it power Strongline EVP in hospitals across the U.S.”

Strongline EVP powered by QLog will be available to hospitals around the country in the coming weeks. The system will effortlessly integrate and communicate with the BLE devices and beacons at hospitals today.

About Commure

Commure is simplifying healthcare by co-developing software solutions that address the many complex needs hospitals face. Through a purpose-built platform and a suite of interconnected AI-powered products, Commure streamlines workflows for providers, enhances patient experiences, and empowers administrators to increase hospital efficiency and profitability.

Commure understands that healthcare is not one size fits all, so Commure’s team of engineers collaborate directly with clinicians and healthcare teams to design customized solutions that address their specific needs. In this way, Commure enables health systems to reduce clinician burnout, improve care quality, and lead the healthcare transformation. By unifying and streamlining fragmented systems, we are building the health systems of the future – together. www.commure.com .

About QLog

In the complex world of healthcare, simplicity is revolutionary. QLog builds technology that transforms the everyday realities of hospitals into safer, smarter, more connected environments. By harnessing the power of precision engineering and digital innovation, QLog helps healthcare organizations bridge operational gaps, foster real-time collaboration, and reimagine what’s possible in care delivery. www.qlog.co



