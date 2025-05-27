Mama's Creations to Showcase Expanded One-Stop-Shop Product Lineup at IDDBA 2025

New Offerings Help Retailers Expand Fresh Prepared Foods Variety with Clean, High-Quality, and Easy to Prepare Turnkey Options Across the Deli Spectrum

East Rutherford, NJ, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is returning to IDDBA 2025 with an expanded presence to showcase its growing portfolio of deli solutions that span behind-the-glass entrees, grab-and-go meals, and ready-to-heat offerings to help retailers grow their prepared food programs with high-quality, labor-saving solutions.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. The IDDBA annual tradeshow, the hallmark event of the industry – taking place June 1-3, 2025 in New Orleans – attracts more than 10,000 attendees and serves as a vital networking event for the industry. Industry attendees are invited to explore the full portfolio and taste the latest product offerings at Booth #1008.

In addition to serving fan favorites, the Company will debut several new items that further its commitment to turnkey, clean-ingredient deli innovation, including:

Roasted Chicken Strips – Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned, ideal for salads, wraps, and center-of-plate offerings. Available in four globally inspired flavors.

– Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned, ideal for salads, wraps, and center-of-plate offerings. Available in four globally inspired flavors. Chicken Stuffed Meatballs – A bold new twist on a classic, delivering convenience and indulgence in every bite.

– A bold new twist on a classic, delivering convenience and indulgence in every bite. Roasted Vegetables – Colorful, premium side dishes ready for hot bar, cold bar, or bundled meal solutions.

– Colorful, premium side dishes ready for hot bar, cold bar, or bundled meal solutions. International Flavors – A growing lineup of globally inspired prepared foods under the Mama’s Creations brand, ranging from Korean BBQ meatballs to Teriyaki Chicken and Fried Rice.

As part of its presence at this year's show, the Company was invited to be featured in What's in Store Live – IDDBA's immersive deli experience – highlighting the real-world applications of its versatile products.

"These aren't just new items – they're strategic capabilities for our retail partners to drive variety, simplify operations, and differentiate their deli presence," said Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our focus is on helping retailers win across the full spectrum of deli needs.

“While we are known for our signature meatballs, grilled chicken and various pasta meal kits, we continue to expand our presence in grocery, club, mass, and convenience channels with a growing variety of branded and private label options alike. We look forward to showcasing our full product suite with attendees at Booth #1008.”

About IDDBA

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

